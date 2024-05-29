Hyundai Venue Vs Tata Nexon – Which One Offers More Value, Peace Of Mind?

With average monthly sales of almost 11k units, Venue is among the most advanced sub 4m SUVs on sale in India

Tata Nexon has consistently been a top performer in the Sub 4m SUV segment, maintaining its position as India’s best-selling SUV for three consecutive years. This remarkable accomplishment underscores its immense popularity among Indian consumers. Nevertheless, the Hyundai Venue presents itself as a compelling value proposition in this category, and a price comparison with the Nexon truly highlights this.

Hyundai Venue Vs Tata Nexon – Price comparison

Nexon offers 4 primary trim levels, known as Personas – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. Each Persona has additional sub-trims denoted as (O), +, S, and + S. In all there are over 70 variants of Nexon on offer. On the other hand, Hyundai Venue has a more straightforward lineup consisting of 6 trim levels – E, S, S (O), Executive, S+, SX, and SX (O).

Buyers leaning towards lower trims often prioritize refinement over performance. Petrol Manual variants of Venue are priced at Rs. 7.94 lakh (Ex-sh), establishing a lower price point compared to Nexon’s Rs. 8 lakh (Ex-sh), albeit a marginal difference. However, the most expensive Petrol Manual variant of Venue costs Rs. 12.44 lakh (Ex-sh) while Nexon’s equivalent variant costs Rs. 13.6 lakh (Ex-sh). At higher trims, both models offer similarly powerful Turbo Petrol engines paired with 6-speed manual gearbox options, providing evenly matched performance.

Hyundai Venue 1.0L Turbo gets 7-speed DCT automatic. We compared this with Nexon’s Turbo Petrol 7-speed DCA variants. The most affordable variant here is from Venue at Rs. 11.86 lakh (Ex-sh), while Nexon’s is 12.3 lakh (Ex-sh). A similar trend is observed when comparing the most expensive DCT or DCA variants as well.

Hyundai Venue does not offer a Diesel Automatic powertrain combination at all. Therefore, we have only compared Diesel Manual combinations. Once again, the results favour Hyundai Venue. The most affordable Diesel Manual variant from Hyundai Venue is priced at Rs. 10.71 lakh (Ex-sh), whereas Nexon’s Diesel Manual variant starts at Rs. 11.1 lakh (Ex-sh). At the top end, Venue SX (O) Diesel Manual costs Rs. 13.29 lakh (Ex-sh), while Nexon’s Fearless+ S Diesel Manual is priced at Rs. 15 lakh (Ex-sh).

When seeking a city commuter, buyers often prioritize pricing over features. Brand association, reputation, and track record also heavily influence their decision. And this is a nice segue into the after-sales and service trajectory of a vehicle’s ownership.

Beyond the pricing

Owning a vehicle entails costs far beyond its initial purchase price. True expenses become apparent after acquiring the car. Nonetheless, there are invaluable aspects of vehicle ownership that cannot be quantified. Primarily, said car should be largely problem-free and necessitate infrequent visits to service center. Quality of the service experience and satisfaction with the work performed determine how trouble-free it is to own that car.

If you’re not living under a rock, it is hard to miss the countless stories on social media about the service centre troubles faced by Tata Motors customers. In contrast, Hyundai has built a strong reputation for delivering a smooth and stress-free vehicle ownership experience, which is truly invaluable.