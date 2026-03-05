Hyundai Verna Facelift, Exter Facelift Spied Together – Launch Soon

Hyundai Plans Multiple New Launches In 2026 – Verna Facelift And Updated Exter Spotted Testing Together

Hyundai Motor India is preparing to strengthen its lineup with multiple new launches through 2026. Out of these, the Verna facelift and Exter facelift are expected to arrive first, probably later this month. Both have now been spotted testing together ahead of their respective launches. Let’s take a closer look.

Hyundai Verna Facelift – Expected Design And Feature Updates

Hyundai Verna continues to be one of the strongest contenders of its segment, competing with rivals such as Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. Spy shots suggest that the Verna facelift could receive a revised front fascia featuring updated LED DRLs, a refreshed grille and subtle bumper revisions. Minor cosmetic tweaks such as updated alloy wheel designs and a revised rear diffuser may also be part of the update.

Most of the changes appear to be focused inside the cabin. The updated Verna is expected to feature a refreshed dashboard layout along with a dual-screen setup comprising a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Other expected features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, a new three-spoke steering wheel with quad dot Hyundia logo, electric sunroof and electrically adjustable driver seat.

2026 Verna facelift is expected to retain the existing engine lineup. This includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing around 115 hp and a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 160 hp. Transmission options are likely to continue with a 6-speed manual and CVT for the naturally aspirated engine, while the turbo variant will offer a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT gearbox. Hyundai may also explore the possibility of introducing a hybrid option to better compete with the Honda City Hybrid.

2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift – Focus On Cabin Technology

Exter has been a strong performer for Hyundai since its launch in July 2023 and recently crossed the 2 lakh sales milestone in just 30 months. With the upcoming update, Hyundai appears to be focusing more on improving the cabin experience rather than making major exterior design changes.

Exterior revisions are expected to remain subtle and may include a refreshed grille, slightly redesigned bumpers, updated lighting elements and new alloy wheel designs. Inside the cabin, the Exter facelift could receive a larger infotainment display along with an updated digital instrument cluster. Reports also suggest that the vehicle may run on Android Automotive OS, potentially making it one of the first mass-market cars in India to feature Google’s integrated in-car software ecosystem.

Under the hood, the Exter facelift is expected to retain the current 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 83 hp and 113.8 Nm of torque. Transmission choices will likely remain unchanged with a 5-speed manual and Smart Auto AMT options. Hyundai will also continue offering the petrol + CNG bi-fuel version that produces 69 hp and 95.2 Nm, paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox.





