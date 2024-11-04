Hyundai Verna Gets Sportier With A Rear Spoiler, New Colour

The new Hyundai Verna gets many segment-first features along with comprehensive Advanced Safety Features along with Level 2 – ADAS suite

Hyundai Motor India Ltd launched the 6th gen Verna sedan earlier last year. It came at a time when compact sedan segment witnessed a lot of activity from Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. With powerful powertrains, sporty design and 5-Star crash safety, Verna has captured the target demographic.

Where sales are concerned, Verna was sidelined by Virtus and Slavia in September 2024. To spruce up sales, Hyundai has upped Verna’s sporty credentials with a rear spoiler and a new Amazon Grey shade. Let’s take a look.

Hyundai Verna Gets Sportier

Around the festive season, Hyundai is increasing Verna’s sporty quotient with a new rear spoiler. Despite how it looks, it is a one-piece spoiler with a quirky design. Within this segment, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz also offered a spoiler as an option. Verna’s spoiler doesn’t integrate brake lights in them.

There is a new Amazon Grey shade with Verna as well, adding to the colour palette of 7 monotone shades – Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Atlas White and Tellurian Brown. There are also dual tone colours – Atlas White with black roof and Fiery Red with black roof.

Verna is available in four trim levels – EX, S, SX and SX (O). Developed on the company’s Global Design identity of Sensuous Sportiness, dimensions stand at 4,535mm in length, 1,765mm in width and 1,475mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,670mm long. At these dimensions, the width and wheelbase are best in its segment.

New Hyundai Verna gets a sporty look with LED headlamps, horizontal LED positioning lamps and DRLs. Parametric front grille, Z-shaped character lines in its sides, multiple chrome elements, parametric connected LED tail lamps and a shark fin antenna are notable. The new Hyundai Verna rides on 205/55 R16 (D=405.6 mm) diamond-cut alloy wheels. Boot space is at 528L, again the largest in its compact sedan segment.

Interiors get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 65 connected car features with Hyundai BlueLink and a Bose Premium Sound 8 Speaker system. It also gets a 10.25-inch instrument screen, ventilated and heated front seats and a voice-enabled electric sunroof.

Sporty Performance

There are 65 + advanced safety features along with 17 Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS features. It also receives 33 standard safety equipment among which are a total of 6 airbags, seat belt reminder, speed sensing auto door lock, impact sensing auto door lock and ABS and EBD. The features also extend to auto headlamps, emergency stop signal, ISOFIX child seat mounts, burglar alarm, keyless entry and rear parking sensors.

The 1.5L MPi petrol engine offers 115 bhp and 143.8 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and IVT. There is also a 1.5L turbocharged GDi petrol engine with 160 hp and 253 Nm, mated to a either a 6-speed manual or 7 Speed DCT. The new Verna has three drive modes – Normal, Eco and Sport.