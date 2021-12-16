Hyundai Verna, Kia Sportage Score 0 Star Safety Rating – Latin NCAP

Latin NCAP has crash tested 3 more cars – Hyundai Verna, Kia Sportage and Great Wall Wingle 5

The Latin NCAP which tests cars for Latin America and the Caribbean countries, recently published test results of 3 cars which it had recently tested. Despite some well known names, all 3 cars scored a disappointing 0 star in the safety tests. The 3 cars which were tested were the Hyundai Verna (Accent), Kia Sportage and Great Wall Wingle 5.

Hyundai Verna Crash Test – 2021 Latin NCAP

Hyundai Verna from India is on sale in Latin America as New Accent. It is made in India and exported as CBU. The car tested was either manufactured in Mexico or India. Exact origin of the unit wasn’t revealed. The sedan had got one frontal airbag as standard and didn’t come along with ESC. Unfortunately, the model scored a 0 star safety rating.

Hyundai Verna scored 9.23% in Adult Occupant protection, 53.11% in Pedestrian and Vulnerable Road User protection, 12.68% in Child Occupant protection and 6.98% for Safety Assist. The New Accent / Verna was also subjected to multiple tests like Frontal Impact, Whiplash, Side Impact and Pedestrian Protection.

While the scores for safety were poor, the bodyshell and footwell area were rated as stable. Child Occupant Protection performance was poor as Hyundai had declined to select the Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for the tests. Lack of AEB further deteriorated the Vulnerable Road User Protection score. Similar to the Sportage, the Safety Assist points were limited to the Seat Belt Reminder functionality only.

Latin NCAP added that the model with 2 frontal airbags would have scored better ratings. Lack of ESC and standard head side airbags also ensured that the model scores a 0 star safety rating. Latin NCAP did propose Hyundai to volunteer to test a more equipped version but the OEM declined the same.

Kia Sportage Crash Test – 2021 Latin NCAP

For the uninitiated, the Sportage from Kia sits over the Seltos in Kia’s global line-up. For reference, it is a sister product of the Hyundai Tucson. The unit which was tested was manufactured in South Korea and had 2 frontal airbags but missed out on Electronic Stability Control (ESC). The SUV managed to get a 48.15% score in Adult Occupant protection, 57.64% in Pedestrian and Vulnerable Road User protection, 14.87% in Child Occupant protection and 6.98% for Safety Assist.

Latin NCAP team had performed multiple tests on the Sportage, including frontal impact, side impact, pedestrian protection and whiplash. Post the tests, the bodyshell was rated stable however the footwell area was given an unstable rating. As per Latin NCAP, the Child Occupant Protection performance was bad as Kia had declined to select the Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for the tests. The model also lacked Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for Vulnerable Road Users which further deteriorated its overall score. Safety Assist score was abysmal as the model scored only points for Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) functionality.

Latin NCAP stated that it had proposed Kia to volunteer and test a better equipped version of the Sportage (basically a higher trim), which could have shown the benefits of additional safety equipment to perspective consumers. However, Kia declined the proposal.

Great Wall Wingle 5 – 2021 Latin NCAP

The Great Wall Wingle 5 too scored a 0 star rating. The model which was tested was manufactured in China and came along with 2 frontal airbags but missed out on ESC. The pick-up managed to get a 9.31% in Adult Occupant Protection, 19.48% in Pedestrian and Vulnerable Road User protection, 0% in Child Occupant protection and a 0% for Safety Assist. Both, the bodyshell and footwell area were rated as unstable.

As per Latin NCAP, it contacts all manufacturers before the tests and invites the OEMs to observe the process. Latin NCAP had informed GWM about the test but as per the agency, they didn’t get any response from GWM.

Stephan Brodziak, the Latin NCAP Chairman commented, “We are outraged that Kia is selling cars in our region with such poor safety performance in their basic versions. After the evaluation of the Rio Sedan and the Picanto, the disastrous result of the Kia Sportage reveals that the basic safety applied to the models marketed in Latin America is insufficient to adequately protect the population of Latin America. This feature in the safety equipment seems to be a corporate decision shared by Hyundai with the very unfortunate result of the New Accent.

Thanks to the Latin NCAP programme, it is possible to trace the general safety performance of a brand’s vehicles. It will be necessary to verify if the poor result of the Wingle 5 of 0 stars is a corporate decision applicable to all their models or if they have decided to discriminate Latin American consumers only with this model. It costs little to brands to improve safety, but it can cost consumers lives or the loss of beloved ones. We demand safer cars for our region, we demand that Hyundai, Kia and GWM to provide the same basic safety that they offer in mature economies countries, without having to pay extra for it.”