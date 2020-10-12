Hyundai Verna Prices Increased Up To Rs 18k – Old vs New Prices Oct 2020

Hyundai Verna has received a price hike of up to Rs 18k for Oct 2020

Hyundai had recently announced the introduction of a new base petrol variant in the mid-sized SUV Creta. Now, Hyundai has silently given the same treatment to its mid-size sedan Verna. Hyundai has added a new base E variant to Verna’s lineup.

The new E variant is now priced at Rs 9.03 lakh (ex-showroom) which is about Rs 27k more affordable than the previous base variant. This E variant comes with only a single petrol engine- the 1.5-litre MPI unit and gets a six-speed manual transmission only. This 1.5-litre petrol unit churns out Rs 114 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque.

Price Revision

Apart from addition of a new base variant, Hyundai has also increased the prices across all variants of Verna by Rs 9k and 18k for top DCT turbo variant. This is in line with the recent price hike in Creta which witnessed an increment of up to Rs 62,000 across all trim levels. Hyundai Verna was recently given a mid-life facelift earlier this year and was launched at a price range of Rs 9.30 to 15.10 lakh. Now, Verna is offered at an updated price bracket of Rs 9.03 lakh – Rs 15.19 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

The base diesel trim continues to be on offer in the S+ model while the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol mill is only offered with the top-spec SX(O) variant. With the addition of E trim, the starting price of Verna now is more affordable than the base trim of the fourth generation Honda City which is priced at Rs 9.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Features the new base E trim misses out

Verna E Trim is very much similar to the S trim albeit a few notable omissions which includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which means it misses out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well. Also, features like a sunglass holder and a USB fast charger have been omitted from the equipment list. Apart from this, the E variant is similar to the S variant in terms of design, styling and features.

Features on offer with the new base trim

The base E variant continues to offer convenient features such as one-touch driver window down, manual climate control, rear AC vents, remote central locking, cooled glovebox, power windows, 2-DIN stereo system and a lot more. In addition, it gets a clutch footrest, adjustable head restraints, steering-mounted audio and phone controls, a 4.2-inch MID display and electrically adjustable ORVM with integrated turn indicators.

Safety equipment is same as that offered in the S variant. This includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, impact sensing automatic door unlock, engine immobilizer, speed sensing automatic door lock, anti-theft alarm system and lots more.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Apart from the 1.5-litre MPI petrol unit, the updated Verna also comes powered with either a 1.5-litre diesel engine or a 1.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine. The former generates 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter kicks out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. The turbo petrol unit is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox only while the oil-burner comes with the option of either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.