Hyundai Waiting Period June 2022 – Creta, Alcazar, i20, i10 NIOS CNG

In view of global shortage of auto components, Hyundai has done well to reduce waiting period of its cars

Long waiting period can be a real test of patience for car buyers, especially when the time stretches into several months. A relevant example is XUV700 that shows 2024 as expected delivery date for some folks who booked the SUV recently. Buyers of Hyundai cars need not wait that long, as the company has managed to reduce waiting period for most of its cars.

Starting with Verna, the waiting period of Verna petrol MT and iVT is 16-18 weeks and 10-12 weeks, respectively. In case of Verna diesel MT and AT, waiting period is 16-18 weeks and 12-18 weeks, respectively.

Alcazar waiting period

Alcazar 1.5-litre petrol lowest waiting period is for Platinum 7S at 2-4 weeks. Prestige 7S is also available in a short waiting period of around 4-6 weeks. Highest waiting period is for Platinum (O) AT 6S+7S at 8 to 10 weeks. New Alcazar 1.5-litre diesel lowest waiting period is for Platinum 7S and Signature 6S variants. Both these have a waiting period of 6-8 weeks. Highest waiting period is for Prestige (O) AT 7S at 12 to 14 weeks.

Earlier, least waiting period for 1.5-litre petrol Platinum 7S variant was 6-8 weeks. Highest waiting period was for Prestige 7S at 18 to 20 weeks. Other petrol and diesel variants of Alcazar had a waiting period of 10 to 12 weeks.

Creta waiting period

Segment leader Creta has the highest waiting period of all Hyundai cars. Creta 1.5-litre petrol S / S iMT / S+ SE variants have the highest waiting period of 24 to 28 months. For 1.4-litre turbo petrol, S+ DCT has the highest waiting period of 26 to 30 weeks. Creta 1.5-litre diesel highest waiting period is 26 to 30 months for S / S+ SE, SX & SX Exec and SX (O) AT / SE variants.

i20 waiting period

i20 petrol manual variants have a waiting period of 6-8 weeks. For iVT and DCT variants, the waiting period is 8-10 weeks and 10-12 weeks, respectively. i20 diesel variants have a waiting period of 8-10 weeks. Waiting period of i20 has been significantly reduced. Earlier, it was 8-12 weeks for MT, 16-20 weeks for iVT and 14-18 weeks for DCT. For i20 diesel, waiting period was earlier at 12-14 weeks.

CNG waiting period

Hyundai offers CNG option with Santro, i10 Nios and Aura. Waiting period of Nios CNG trims is 4-6 weeks. Earlier, the waiting period for Nios CNG was much higher at 10-12 weeks. In the case of Aura CNG, the waiting period is 8-10 weeks. Earlier, waiting period was 20 weeks for all trims of Aura CNG. This significant reduction in waiting period will help boost sales, as there’s currently huge demand for CNG cars.

Reduced waiting period may be based on multiple factors, one of which could be low demand. It can also be indicative of improving the supply-chain situation in auto industry. Another possibility is that production could have been increased through process optimization and/or by increasing the number of daily shifts.