Hyundai Xcent Prime Discontinued – Might Get Replaced By Aura

In the consumer retail market of subcompact sedan space, CNG variants are offered in Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor

The subcompact sedan segment still earns decent volume despite the sedan body style being out of favour in the Indian market for the last few years. Apart from the private consumer space, the smallest sedans are also very popular in the fleet segment. Automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors dominate this space.

Hyundai has been offering Xcent in the fleet segment for many years now. The sub-4 metre sedan was also available to private buyers as well until a couple of years ago when the Korean automaker launched the new Aura based on the new-gen Grand i10 Nios.

Hyundai Xcent Prime discontinued

However, we have now received fresh information that Hyundai has decided to pull the plug on Xcent completely. Production of Hyundai Xcent Prime has been stopped with immediate effect. Dealers have been notified to not take new orders, if they do not have stock. Xcent Prime was only available in a CNG guise in the fleet market for some time now after its petrol version was discontinued a while back.

As of now, there is no official word from Hyundai if Xcent will be replaced by Aura in the near future or not. However, the Korean brand may launch Aura, at least in its CNG derivative, to meet the demand of the fleet segment. Hyundai offers CNG in only a single S variant of Aura for private consumers which is currently priced at Rs 7.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura- Powertrain Specs

Overall, Aura is available in five trims namely E, S, SX, SX+, and SX(O).which are priced between Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom). It was offered with three engine options including- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.2-litre diesel unit. But now it is only offered with two options, as diesel option has been discontinued.

The 1.2-litre petrol unit is good enough for 81 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The turbo petrol mill pumps out 99 bhp and 172 Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard on all engines whereas an optional 5-speed AMT is available on the 1.2-litre petrol unit.

Features on offer

The subcompact sedan from Hyundai is loaded with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multiple connectivity option, a semi-digital instrument console, auto climate control, cruise control, wireless phone charging and a height-adjustable driver seat.

In terms of safety, Aura has been kitted with dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors. The fleet segment is currently dominated by Maruti Dzire followed by Tata Tigor.