‘I Choose Hyundai’ Highlights Hyundai’s Diverse Vehicle Range

This new TVC by Hyundai Motor India has been released in 6 regional languages and draws attention to why India chose Hyundai brand

An innovative and exciting TVC campaign has been released by Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) highlighting the company’s diverse range of products and what draws buyers to its fold. Titled ‘I Choose Hyundai’ campaign, it pays special attention to each of the models in the company lineup to set in motion #IndiaDrivesHyundai.

Hyundai TVC ‘I Choose Hyundai’ Brand Campaign

The new TVC campaign will broadcast across multiple channels like TV, digital, and social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. It will be released in six regional languages – Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. It will encompass the company’s product range including hatchbacks, sedans, EVs and its wide range of SUVs among which are the Exter, Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Creta N Line, Alcazar, Tucson and Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Motor India pays special attention to buyers’ demands closely monitoring user comforts for peace of mind and a smooth ownership experience. The company is aware that buyers select Hyundai products for the benefits that it offers in terms of ease of mobility, advanced technology, comfort, convenience and safety features while a wide service network backs the products.

Hyundai’s ‘I Choose Hyundai’ TVC brand campaign characterizes the unique position of each of the Hyundai models in terms of connection to customers. The company’s attention paid to safety holds it in good stead.

Hyundai Safety Features and Advanced Technology

Two special areas that are incumbent on buyer’s demands are safety and technology and Hyundai pays distinct emphasis to these.

Safety for All is a priority with each of the company models being offered with standard safety equipment such as 6 airbags, seat belt reminder and 3-point seatbelt. Thus safety is elevated to another level on 7 of their models – Ioniq 5, Tucson, Creta, Creta N Line, Verna, Venue N Line and Venue which offer ADAS features.

Advanced Technology is another area that Hyundai pays special attention to. Their passenger vehicles come equipped with features such as Bluelink – a connected car platform offering remote operations, live tracking, vehicle status, trip history, real-time traffic and hands-free calling assistance.

In addition to these benefits, the company also offers buyers complete peace of mind with over 1372 sales outlets and 1,557 service touchpoints. The company also offers special customer-centric services such as Hyundai Click and Buy for a complete online buying experience with added benefits via MyHyundai App. Earlier this month, the company also inaugurated three new dealerships in the suburbs of Pune’s Pimpri/Chinchwad, Baner and Kharadi as a part of the Global Dealership Space Identity 2.0.

Hyundai is now gearing up to enhance their product portfolio with the new Alcazar facelift doing the test rounds. The SUV is expected to launch in India in September 2024 in the expected price range of Rs. 17.00 – 22.00 Lakh. The company is also planning an IPO to raise Rs 25,000 crores and is set to become the largest initial public offering (IPO) in India’s history.