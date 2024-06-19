India-Bound 2025 BMW X3 Debuts – Price Starts From USD 50K (Rs 42 Lakh)

When launched, 2025 BMW X3 will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Jaguar F-Pace and other luxury SUVs

After refreshing models like 3 Series, M2 and M3, BMW has turned its gaze towards X3 SUV. The new 2025 BMW X3 breaks cover with a few design attributes carried forward from the flagship XM. This vehicle is highly likely to make its way to our market and here’s everything new about the 2025 X3 SUV.

2025 BMW X3 Debuts – New design!

Where pricing is concerned, 2025 BMW X3 starts from USD 50,675 for the base X3 30 xDrive variant and goes till USD 65,275 for X3 M50 xDrive. Today’s currency exchange rates suggest around Rs 42 lakh and Rs 55 lakh. Considering the popularity of SUVs in India, BMW is likely to launch it here and starting price will easily cross Rs 70 lakh (Ex-sh).

While current X3 retains old-world charm of BMW SUVs of the past, new 2025 X3 embraces the company’s newer design language. This new design language has been prevalent in many BMW vehicles and has been around long enough to look normal-ish. New 2025 X3 does a pretty good job and doesn’t go all-in into XM’s look.

So, illuminated BMW Kidney Grills are large, but not as large as XM’s. Lower bumper is split into two sections too, creating a distinct look. Dual L-shaped LED signatures in the headlight double-up as daytime running lights and turn indicators. Top-spec X3 M50 xDrive gets M badges inside and out, along with M-specific sporty attributes.

From the sides, 2025 X3 takes an overall similar silhouette as XM, which is not a bad thing. Shoulder line neatly kinks up after C-Pillars, accentuated by a thick chrome element. 19-inch alloys are standard, wheel size can go up to 21 inches, depending on the options ticked. Rear tail lights are now sleeker and look stylish.

On the inside, we can see a neatly laid-out dashboard and centre console designs along with interesting door pad elements. Flat-bottom steering, curved dual screens look nice and they run on BMW’s latest iDrive 9 system, heated sports seats, optional Alcantara upholstery and a massive 891L boot space expandable to 1,900L are among the notable elements.

Specs & Powertrains

2025 BMW X3 measures 4.75m in length, 1.92m in width, 1.66m in height and has a 2.86m long wheelbase. Making it 3.3cm longer in length, 2.8cm wider in width and 2.54cm shorter in height than the current model. Company is offering 11 colour options with base X3 30 xDrive and 10 options with X3 M50 xDrive along with 15 individual paint finishes.

X3 30 xDrive variant comes equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, mated to a 48V mild-hybrid setup. Total system output from this powertrain is 255 bhp and 400 Nm claiming a 0-96.5 km/h sprint in 6 seconds and 209 km/h top speed. 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox is the sole transmission option with xDrive AWD setup.

X3 M50 xDrive comes with a larger 3.0L i6 strong hybrid engine. System output is 393 bhp and 582 Nm, 0-96.5 km/h is 4.4 seconds and top speed is 250 km/h with optional performance tyres. 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox, xDrive AWD setup, adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport differential and variable sport steering are notable highlights.