India-Bound 2025 Renault Duster RHD Unveiled – 4WD, Interiors, Exteriors

With the introduction of Duster, Renault India could re-establish its presence in compact SUV segment and enjoy a decent market share

Renault has been a staple name in the Indian SUV segment, thanks to Duster and its more premium sibling, Captur. While Captur was not a popular offering, Duster was and it takes credit to popularize the compact SUV segment in India. Now, Renault is on the verge of launching New Duster in India and testing has commenced as well.

Just like South Africa, India is a RHD (Right Hand Drive) market. Renault has just unveiled Duster RHD in South Africa, which is highly likely to be similar to what we will get in India. For India, Renault will go the local manufacturing route and will spawn a Nissan counterpart as well.

2025 Renault Duster RHD

A recent video by AutoTraderSA shows the Renault Duster RHD model in all its glory. Showcasing both the exteriors and interiors, we can get a rough idea as to what we could expect from India-spec version that has already commenced testing in the Asian sub-continent.

On the outside, new Renault Duster poses a massive road presence owing to its butch and commanding design. Where dimensions are concerned, new Duster measures 4,343 mm in length, 1,813 mm in width and 1,661 mm in height. It also has a 2,657 mm long wheelbase and up to 217 mm ground clearance.

We can see 4WD badging on front fenders and there is a good probability of Renault launching 4WD in India too. Squarish headlights with integrated LED DRLs, a large grill with RENAULT lettering, a bull-bar-like element with circular fog light housings, and tough-looking unpainted plastic body cladding are notable elements.

On the sides, we can see vertical plastic cladding at front quarter panels, chunky wheel arch claddings, stylish alloy wheels, all-four disc brakes, roof rails and fuel filler on the right side, like a typical European car. At the rear, we can see stylish wrap-around tail lights, sporty roof spoiler, a shark fin antenna and a tailgate that opens to 472L of boot space.

Functional interiors

On the inside, features are less in South African model, which might not be the case with India-spec model. New Renault Duster right hand drive model gets a 3-spoke steering wheel, a tough-looking edgy interior theme, a 10.1-inch free-standing infotainment screen, fully digital 7-inch instrument screen, auto climate control, a circular dial for a 4WD selector and rear AC vents among other features.

Powertrains for Indian model are currently unknown. Renault Duster was among the few compact SUVs in India that drove like an SUV. It had tough underpinnings and felt indestructible and apt for anything Indian roads could throw at it. Also, it was the only monocoque SUV to come equipped with AWD hardware and sophisticated independent rear suspension.

These attributes still resonate with Indian SUV buyers and enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for Duster to make a comeback. The recently unveiled Renault Duster RHD model in South Africa lends us a good idea as to what we could expect when this SUV is launched here.

