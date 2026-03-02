India Bound 2026 Honda ZR-V Debuts In Hybrid-Only Format

As part of Honda’s premiumization campaign for the Indian market, the ZR-V will be imported as a CBU, priced at around Rs 50-60 lakh

For the Japanese market, Honda has updated the ZR-V C-segment compact crossover SUV. Across markets like North America and China, the ZR-V is known as the HR-V. In the company’s lineup, the ZR-V is positioned below the CR-V. The updated ZR-V is set to be released in Japan in March 2026. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Honda ZR-V – What’s new?

One of the key changes is that the 2026 ZR-V is now a hybrid-only vehicle. The earlier 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo petrol engine has been discontinued. In its place, the updated ZR-V gets a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated inline-four petrol engine. It generates 141 PS and 182 Nm of torque, and is paired with an e-CVT transmission.

Running on the Atkinson cycle, this engine is also in use with the 11th generation Honda Civic and the new Prelude. The ZR-V shares the same platform as the 11th-gen Civic. In ZR-V’s hybrid setup, the NA petrol engine is used for both generating electricity via an electric motor and also to provide propulsion.

The electricity produced is used to charge a battery, which then supplies power to a separate traction motor. This motor is rated to produce 135 kW (184 PS) and 315 Nm. Depending on the situation, the NA petrol engine can also directly supply propulsion to the wheels via the e-CVT transmission.

New features

With the updated ZR-V, Honda has discontinued the X trim. The only primary trim level available now is the Z trim. However, there are two special editions, Black Style and Cross Touring. These are based on the Z primary trim and focus largely on achieving a distinctive profile via cosmetic enhancements.

Honda has introduced multiple new features with the ZR-V. These include Google Assistant, which allows users to access music, take calls and send text messages. The temperature can be adjusted without any distractions. Another addition is Google Maps, which provides real-time traffic updates and automatic detour route display. A wide range of apps can be accessed via Google Play suite.

Key features on the main Z trim of ZR-V include a 9-inch Honda CONNECT display, Honda SENSING suite and a 12-speaker BOSE premium sound system. Other highlights include a 10.2-inch instrument display, fully automatic air conditioner with independent temperature control, heated steering wheel, leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and heated seats.

Also included are a multi-view camera system, USB ports, auto-dimming frameless rearview mirror, electric gear selector and metal deceleration selector. Users can choose from drive modes of Sport, Normal, Econ and Snow.

Special editions

Coming to the special editions, the Black Style uses a Gray Metallic exterior colour and an all-black interior theme. A number of parts across exteriors and interiors have a blacked-out finish. Honda ZR-V Cross Touring Special Edition utilizes off-road-oriented styling. It has Desert Beige body colour and exclusive greige interior theme.

Other highlights include a distinctive front bumper, metallic-style skid plates, exclusive bumper corner protector, wheel arch cladding, side sill garnish and rear bumper garnish. The leather seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel have exclusive orange stitching. More details about the updated Honda ZR-V, including pricing, will be revealed in late March at the time of launch.

In India, the Honda ZR-V could be introduced later this year. It will primarily serve as a halo product for brand-building purposes rather than a high-volume seller. It will take on rivals such as Volkswagen Tiguan and Tayron.