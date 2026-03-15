India Bound 2026 Jetour T2 Launched In Malaysia – Price RM 157k (Rs 37.30 Lakh)

In Malaysia, Jetour T2 is being offered with a single 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine option, generating 245 PS of max power

Chery had previewed the Jetour T2 at the Malaysia Autoshow in May 2025. And now, the tough-looking SUV has been launched in Malaysia at an on-road price of RM157,669 (Rs 37.30 lakh). There are early bird savings of RM2,000 (Rs 47,000) for the first 3,000 bookings. Let’s get more details on the Jetour T2 launched in Malaysia.

Jetour T2 – Design and features

Jetour T2 has a dominating presence, something that would appeal to buyers in India. The petrol version is largely the same as the PHEV version patented in India. T2 has an upright, boxy profile, something similar to the likes of Land Rover Defender and Ford Bronco. Dimensionally, the Jetour T2 is 4,785 mm long, 2,006 mm wide and 1,870 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm.

T2 offers a cargo space of 580 litres. It can be expanded to 1,494 litres with the rear seats folded. The tailgate-mounted spare tyre enhances the SUV’s rugged vibes. Colour options on offer include Khaki White, Aviation Silver and Hero Black. Inside, the Jetour T2 offers a comprehensive range of premium features. Key highlights include a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch instrument display.

Also included are features such as a 12-speaker Sony sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and power adjustable and ventilated front seats with memory and welcome function. T2 has dual-zone AC, a 50-watt wireless charger, faux leather seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof and integrated dashcam. Jetour T2 has best-in-class NVH, made possible with the double-glazed front windows.

Safety kit is pretty robust with features such as a 360 camera, six airbags and a comprehensive range of Level 2 ADAS features. Jetour T2 recently achieved a 5-star rating in ASEAN NCAP tests. Chery is offering a seven-year/150,000 km warranty on the vehicle and a 10-year/1,000,000 km warranty on the powertrain.

Chery Jetour T2 performance

Jetour T2 is being offered in Malaysia with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It generates 245 PS and 375 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The SUV has AWD and comes with paddle shifters. It has a kerb weight of 1,880 kg and offers fuel efficiency of 12.7 km/l. With these numbers, the Jetour T2 qualifies as an Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV).

Chery Jetour T2 primarily rivals the GWM Tank 300. While the latter utilizes a body-on-frame chassis, the Jetour T2 has a monocoque body. Despite that, it has strong off-road capabilities such as a water wading capacity of 700 mm. Positioned as a lifestyle off-roader, the T2 has driving modes of Normal, Eco, Sport, Rock, Sand and an X-Mode. The X-Mode works like an autopilot for off-roading. It auto selects the best settings based on the environment.

Jetour T2 India launch

In India, the Jetour T2 will be launched under the JSW brand. This is part of JSW’s new standalone automotive venture, distinct from the existing JV with MG Motor. To build this new business entity, JSW has partnered with Chery. In India, the Jetour T2 i-DM will be launched. This is the PHEV version of the T2.

JSW has already patented the Jetour T2 i-DM in India and launch is expected later this year. JSW Motors will also be introducing other Chery models such as iCar V23 and Jaecoo J5. A Chery pickup truck has also been patented in India.

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