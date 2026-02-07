India-Bound 2027 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Spied Testing

Along with Thailand, India will also be a leading manufacturing hub for the upcoming Land Cruiser FJ

All-new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ made its global debut a few months ago. Now, it has been spotted during road tests in Bangkok. Even though the Land Cruiser FJ has been revealed in full, the test vehicle can be seen in full camouflage. Let’s check out the details.

Land Cruiser FJ spied

Dimensionally, the Land Cruiser FJ is 4,575 mm long, 1,855 mm wide, 1,960 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. While smaller in size than other Land Cruiser models, the upcoming Land Cruiser FJ happens to be the tallest in the family. Closest second is the Land Cruiser 300 Series, measuring 1,945 mm in height. As evident in the spy shots, Land Cruiser FJ’s tall and boxy profile contributes to a strong road presence.

One can also notice that exterior features of the test mule are the same as the model revealed earlier. Key features include C-shaped DRLs, a rugged bumper, sculpted body panels, flared wheel arches, robust roof rails and conventional door handles. The wheels are also camouflaged, but they appear to be the same as revealed earlier. At the rear, the SUV has a flat tailgate with a spare tyre, C-shaped tail lamps and a heavy-duty bumper.

Even though the test mule is heavily camouflaged, the bare roof can be spotted. It reveals the SUV’s exterior colour, which could be Attitude Black Mica. Other colour options to be offered with the Land Cruiser FJ include Ash, Platinum White Pearl Mica, Smoky Blue and Oxide Bronze Metallic. Colour options can vary based on the market.

Land Cruiser FJ – Powertrain options

Across global markets, the Land Cruiser FJ will be available with a 2.7-litre 2TR-FE inline 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine generates 163 hp and 246 Nm of torque. The SUV will be using a 6-speed automatic transmission and a part-time 4WD. However, there is speculation that markets like Thailand could also get a turbo diesel engine option with the Land Cruiser FJ.

In case that’s true, one of the possibilities could be a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine. This is currently in use with the Land Cruiser 250. Or Toyota could go with the 2.4-litre inline 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine in use with the new Hilux Champ sold in Thailand. However, there is no official confirmation about these possibilities. If a turbo diesel is offered with the Land Cruiser FJ in the Thai market, it could be introduced in Japan as well at a later date.

Across global markets, Land Cruiser FJ will also be available with strong hybrid and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options. In India, options may be limited to the petrol engine, at least initially. Launch in India is expected in 2028. Land Cruiser FJ will be available in markets like Southeast Asia, South America and the Middle East and Africa. Toyota is also working on an even smaller Land Cruiser model, which could be slotted in the 4.3m to 4.4m SUV segment.