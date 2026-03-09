India-Bound Chery iCar V23, Jetour T2 ASEAN NCAP Crash Tested – Get 5 Star Ratings

Indian automobile market is set to witness a new carmaker brand in 2026. We’re talking about JSW Group’s independent venture outside of JSW MG Motor India joint venture, to be called JSW Motors. The company is setting up a manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, which will start assembly operations in August 2026.

JSW Motors has partnered up with Chery Automobiles from China and the company aims to launch Chery vehicles like Jaecoo J5, Jetour T2 and iCar V23 in India. Now, Jetour T2 and Chery iCar V23 were just crash tested by ASEAN NCAP. Let’s take a look at how they fared in these crash tests.

Chery iCar V23 ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

ASEAN NCAP crash testing agency has just published the crash test results of iCaur V23. If you’re wondering whether iCaur V23 and iCar V23 are the same, they are. iCar name is only for Chinese domestic market and everywhere else, it is called iCaur V23. Even the logos of iCar and iCaur are subtly different from each other.

The crash tested vehicle was a Chery iCaur V23 H variant manufactured in 2025 with a 208 bhp electric motor and has a kerb weight of 1,820 kg. V23 offers 6 airbags as standard on all variants along with ABS and ESC. It was made in China for markets like Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Chery iCar V23 scored a total of 91.02 points which yielded it a 5 Star crash rating. The SUV achieved 31.77 / 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection, 42.5 / 51 points in Child Occupant Protection, 18 / 21 points for Safety Assist systems and 14 / 16 points for Motorcyclist Safety. V23 also comes with a host of ADAS features as well.

Chery Jetour T2 ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

Just like Chery iCar V23, Chery Jetour T2 is also India-bound and is expected to be JSW Motors’ maiden vehicle for India. In ASEAN NCAP crash tests, Jetour T2 scored full-fat 5 Star ratings too. The tested vehicle was from China, for markets like Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia,, Singapore and Thailand.

The tested variant was “2”, manufactured in 2025 and it came with 6 airbags as standard along with ESC and ABS, a kerb weight of 1,870 kg and it packed a 2.0 TD engine under its bonnet. It scored a total of 86.5 points, which gave it a full fat 5 Star ASEAN NCAP crash safety result.

Jetour T2 bagged 29.74 / 32 points in Adult Occupant Safety, 40.63 / 51 points in Child Occupant Safety, 18 / 21 points in Safety Assist features and 8 / 8 points in Motorcyclist Safety assessment. Unlike V23 which had ‘Good’ safety for front occupants, except for co-driver’s chest, Jetour T2 has one area where safety was declared as ‘Marginal’, which was driver’s left shin.



