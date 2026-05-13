India-Bound Jetour T2 Gets Batman-Inspired Dark Knight Edition

JSW Motors is set to make a grand entrance into the country’s automotive segment, outside of its alliance with MG Motor India. Under the name of JSW Motors, the company is set to launch multiple vehicles in partnership with China’s Chery Automobile. The debut vehicle is said to be a Chery Jetour T2.

With size to its advantage, Chery Jetour T2 is set to bring PHEV (Plug In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) technology and make it accessible to masses. Now, Chery has launched Jetour T2 Dark Knight edition in global markets inspired by the prince of Gotham city, The Batman. Let’s take a closer look.

Jetour T2 Dark Knight Edition

In markets like South Africa, Jetour T2 and Jetour T1 SUVs have now been introduced with a Batman-inspired Dark Knight Edition. Instead of offering them as factory-fitted option, Jetour is offering them as a kit for a price tag of ZAR 20,000, which turns out to be Rs 1.63 lakh with today’s exchange rates.

As part of the Dark Knight edition kit, Jetour is offering a bold customisation package. The primary reason to opt for Dark Knight kit is aesthetics. The black matte shade lends a stealthy look, sort of like a Batmobile. This colour is perfectly complemented by smoked and blacked-out badging and lettering.

Also part of Dark Knight kit are matte black alloy wheels that go till 20-inches in size and red painted brake callipers for that all-important visual pop. Outside of the Dark Knight kit, Jetour T2 also gets functional upgrades in the form of Dark Warrior kit, which offers 30 individual components to boost off-road capability, priced at ZAR 55,000 (3.2 lakh).

Jetour T2 measures 4,785 mm in length, 2,006 mm in width, 1,880 mm in height, 2,880 mm in wheelbase and 220 mm ground clearance. For India, only the PHEV version is likely to be considered. This setup consists of a 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine along with a 26.7 kWh battery and two motors for a combined system output of 381 bhp and 610 Nm.

Statement from Jetour

Nic Campbell, Vice President of Jetour South Africa says “Vehicle customisation is no longer just about flashy appearances; it’s about enabling owners to express themselves. Some T?Series customers love their vehicles just as they come, appreciating the advanced technology, safety and rugged design, while others want to take things up a notch with personal and modified touches”.

“At Jetour, we ensure every customer is catered for, expanding options and modifications so those who want to tailor their vehicle to their lifestyle and personality have the freedom to do so”, he said.







