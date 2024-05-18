India-Bound Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Spied In Europe – Launch Soon?

Bullet has always been associated with power and prestige and can easily succeed if presented in 650cc format

Royal Enfield has several upcoming products across 350cc, 450cc and 650cc segments. In the 650cc space, one of the possibilities is Bullet 650. A new test mule spied in Europe works as strong evidence for Bullet 650. Once launched, it will be the spiritual successor of the long discontinued Bullet 500.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 – Key features

Retro styling is highlighted with the circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors, classic tear-drop-shaped fuel tank and wire-spoke wheels. Chrome bits have been used liberally. The engine casing and twin exhaust pipes also have a shiny chrome finish. Similar to the Bullet 350, the 650cc model also has a single-piece seat.

The bike has a powerful road presence, and yet, is easily likable with its simple, elegant design. Royal Enfield Bullet 650 has a comfortable, upright riding stance. Centrally positioned footpegs and raised pulled-back handlebar allows for relaxed ergonomics. Bullet 650 has plenty of similarities with the upcoming Classic 650 Twin.

Earlier this month, Royal Enfield had trademarked the Classic 650 Twin name. As Bullet 650 and Classic 650 Twin will be sharing several components, they may appear similar at first glance. A closer inspection will reveal the differences, as seen with the test mule spotted in Europe.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 – Performance, specs

Powering Bullet 650 will be the 648cc, parallel-twin engine used with other 650cc bikes from Royal Enfield. The air-oil cooled unit churns out 47 PS and 52.3 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Bullet 650 will be utilizing a steel tubular, double cradle frame. It will borrow several of the hardware from 650 twins. For example, suspension setup will have telescopic forks at front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload at rear. Braking setup will comprise 320 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

Bullet 650 – A potential bestseller

Upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 650 presents itself as an appropriate upgrade option for Bullet fans. While the 500cc model was discontinued, a lot has changed since that time. Increasing prosperity is enabling users to experiment with higher-capacity bikes. Also, there has been significant improvement in road infrastructure.

While inherently a street bike, Bullet 650 can also work for longer journeys. A number of accessories will be available, which will further enhance the bike’s touring capabilities. As of now, 650 twins are the top-selling Royal Enfield bikes in the 650cc segment. Bullet 650 has potential to beat the 650 twins, as it can target a much wider audience base.

The Bullet brand is hugely popular across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. With Royal Enfield’s competitive pricing, it won’t be a big challenge to upgrade to a higher-capacity Bullet bike. Similar results could also be possible with the upcoming Classic 650 Twin. The smaller capacity Classic 350 is already the top-selling Royal Enfield bike.

