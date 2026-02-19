India Bound Toyota FJ Cruiser Debuts In Black – To Get Fortuner’s 2.8 L Diesel

Initially, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will be available only with a 2.7-litre 2TR-FE inline 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine

Toyota unveiled the Land Cruiser FJ at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. Production of the SUV has already commenced at Toyota’s Ban Pho plant in Thailand. Deliveries will begin later this year. As per recent reports, it has been revealed that the Land Cruiser FJ could get a diesel engine option in select markets. Let’s check out the details.

Land Cruiser FJ turbodiesel

Diesel engine options have been available with the Land Cruiser range since 1973. The first diesel option was introduced in 1985 with the HJ61 variant of the 60 Series (also known as the Land Cruiser 60 Series wagon/station wagon). Enthusiasts were hoping that the Land Cruiser FJ will be getting a diesel powertrain option. Although no such plans were initially revealed, new reports suggest that a diesel engine could be offered with the Land Cruiser FJ.

However, it will be a long wait since the diesel engine is unlikely to be offered before 2029. The diesel engine being planned for the Land Cruiser FJ could be a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel unit. This is currently offered with the larger Land Cruiser 250 and the Hilux. It generates 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque.

Toyota has already demonstrated this engine’s capability to work with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This new powertrain is available with models such as the Hilux, Fortuner and the Land Cruiser 250 in multiple global markets. The 2.8-litre turbodiesel mild hybrid powertrain offers benefits such as smoother start-stop, higher fuel economy and enhanced low-end torque.

While the mild hybrid version seems beneficial, it is not known if the Land Cruiser FJ will be getting this specific version. The petrol variant of the Land Cruiser FJ will be powered by the 2.7-litre unit that generates 163 hp and 246 Nm. As is evident, the turbodiesel engine has more than double the torque output. The petrol variant will be equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a part-time 4WD.

Global availability

When launched, the diesel-powered Land Cruiser FJ is expected to be introduced first in Thailand. It can also debut in its home market Japan. The mild-hybrid version is likely to be better at achieving compliance with stricter emission norms that could be enforced in the future. By the time the diesel engine option is introduced, Toyota could focus on strong hybrid and plug-in-hybrid options for the Land Cruiser FJ.

For now, only the petrol engine option will be available. The SUV is being offered in only a single trim – VX. Deliveries are planned to commence both in Thailand and Japan later this year. Toyota had earlier confirmed that the SUV will also be available in other markets in a phased manner. Geographies to be covered include the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa. Launch in India is expected in 2028. No plans have been announced for other major markets like Europe and North America.

