India-Bound Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Japan Launch Price JPY 4.5m (Rs 27.24 L)

While Land Cruiser FJ is competitively priced at JPY 4,500,100 (Rs 27.24 lakh) in Japan, the cost rises to JPY 7,154,890 (Rs 43.31 lakh) with the full accessories package

After introducing the Land Cruiser FJ in Thailand and South Africa, Toyota has launched its smallest Land Cruiser model in its home market. Toyota is launching the Land Cruiser FJ in India too and it will be manufactured at their upcoming production facility in Maharashtra state with an eye on domestic sales and exports.

Pricing for the standard model in Japan is quite accessible at JPY 4,500,100 (Rs 27.24 lakh). However, with the special accessories packages on offer, the total cost of the baby Land Cruiser exceeds that of the Land Cruiser 300 model. Let’s take a closer look at the accessories offered.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ – Modellista accessories

Three separate accessories packages are on offer with the Land Cruiser FJ in Japan. One of these is an accessories kit from Modellista, which is Toyota’s premium vehicle customization and accessories brand. It focuses primarily on styling packages and interior upgrades for Toyota and Lexus models. Modellista accessories target buyers who prefer a more premium or sporty aesthetic for their vehicle.

For the Land Cruiser FJ, the Modellista accessories kit includes a hood garnish, an extension for the front bumper with integrated LED lights and an illuminated grille. Side profile can be enhanced with accessories such as roof spoiler, side mouldings and mild fender flares. The Modellista accessories kit also includes aluminium bash plates at the front and rear for enhanced protection.

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Another key highlight is new 18-inch alloy wheels in a dual-tone Matte Olive finish. For interiors, the Modellista accessories package includes LED accents. These add more dynamism to the SUV’s premium cabin space. Also available are items such as a sunshade, door handle protectors, tinted windows for UV protection and Pioneer speakers.

ARB, Toyota standard accessories packages

For improved off-road capabilities, Toyota is offering robust ARB accessories. ARB is an Australia-based off-road equipment specialist that has partnered with Toyota for official accessories. ARB focuses on providing accessories that improve functional utility and protection. For the Land Cruiser FJ, the ARB accessories package includes items such as a rugged skid plate and a roof rack.

Side steps are also available, which work as rock sliders as well. Toyota is offering its own accessories package, which includes both functional and styling items. With the ‘Playful Set’, users can add distinctive topographical decals. These can be applied on the doors, hood and spare wheel cover. Also available are Molle panels for the cargo areas and the rear door. These enhance the SUV’s cargo carrying capability.

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Toyota’s accessories package for Land Cruiser FJ also includes items like floor mats, window shades, mud flaps, scuff plates, seat covers, window visors, luggage trays and a backdoor opening guard. Dashcams are part of the accessories package as well. Anti-theft accessories include a steering wheel lock and conventional wheel locks.

Land Cruiser FJ accessories cost

Accessories packages for the Land Cruiser FJ can be accessed via the official configurator. The complete Modellista package is available at JPY 965,800 (Rs 5.84 lakh). Similarly, the ARB package and Toyota’s Playful Set cost JPY 591,800 (Rs 3.58 lakh) and JPY 169,400 (Rs 1.02 lakh), respectively.

When all three accessories packages are selected, the cost of Toyota Land Cruiser FJ touches JPY 7,154,890 (Rs 43.31 lakh). This is close to the higher-spec versions of Land Cruiser 300, which is available in the price range of JPY 5,100,000 (Rs 30.85 lakh) to JPY 8,000,000 (Rs 48.38 lakh). While buyers are unlikely to choose all the accessories, it is evident that Land Cruiser FJ is offering a wide range of personalization options to its customers.