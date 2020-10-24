Top 10 Car Exports Sep 2020 – EcoSport Leads, Seltos Climbs To No 2

Most of the car models registered a YoY decline in export operations but there were a few gainers as well

While the domestic passenger car market has been witnessing significant recovery in the recent months, primarily due to pent up demand, things are not look as rosy when it comes to export operations.

Thanks to the global pandemic which is greatly affecting several international auto markets as well as logistical operations, car exports from India in September 2020 witnessed a 35.86% decline compared to the same month in 2019.

Car exports from India – September 2020

The Ford EcoSport continues to be the most exported car from the country with a tally of 6,203 units last month. With a YoY decline of 8.28%, the compact crossover fared better than most other models.

However, it has a solid contender in Kia Seltos which registered export volume of 5,176 units. With the rising popularity of Seltos in international markets, the mid-premium SUV has the potential to replace EcoSport as the export leader if Kia’s Anantapur factory can produce enough units.

No Car Exports Sep-20 Sep-19 1 EcoSport 6,203 6,763 2 Seltos 5,176 471 3 Beat 4,990 5,667 4 Verna 2,805 5,297 5 Creta 2,712 3,260 6 Spresso 2,621 0 7 Baleno 2,285 1,609 8 Vento 2,259 4,460 9 Grand i10 1,173 3,283 10 Aura 1,102 0 11 DZIRE 941 1,385 12 Compass 925 342 13 Elite i20 678 969 14 Santro 611 1,312 15 Alto 609 711 16 Figo 532 5,222 17 Venue 519 585 18 KUV100 517 506 19 Swift 412 1,003 20 Celerio 318 514 21 Polo 274 1,018 22 Ertiga 243 436 23 Triber 133 1 24 Kwid 127 789 25 CIAZ 126 216 26 KICKS 90 126 27 Brezza 84 16 28 BR-V 74 124 29 IGNIS 73 1,041 30 Scorpio 68 124 31 WR-V 66 31 32 Datsun Go 46 374 33 Maxximo 45 135 34 Datsun Redigo 40 0 35 Sonet 38 0 36 City 36 60 37 GO + 35 38 38 Eeco 35 54 39 Bolero 34 14 40 Xuv500 32 37 41 Thar 20 0 42 XUV300 15 67 43 Amaze 14 606 44 Figo Aspire 9 1,880 45 Bolero Power Plus 1 0 46 Sunny 0 6,680 47 Xcent 0 2,294 48 Micra 0 498 49 Liva 0 396 50 Etios 0 312 51 S-Cross 0 138 52 Jazz 0 125 53 Wagon R 0 18 54 TUV300 0 13 55 Marazzo 0 7 56 V-CROSS 0 3 57 Innova 0 3 58 Fortuner 0 2 59 XL6 0 1 – Total 39,146 61,036

The Chevrolet Beat may have long gone from the Indian new car market but the economy hatchback enjoys enough demand in South American markets to emerge as the third most exported car from India. GM India’s Talegaon plant dispatched 4,990 units overseas last month, registering a YoY slide of 12%.

The Hyundai Verna sedan suffered a significant 47% decline at 2,805 units while the new gen Creta managed a tally of 2,712 units which is almost 17% less than what its predecessor managed in September 2019.

Even though the Baleno’s export volumes grew by 42% to 2,285 units, it was outrun by Spresso for the most exported Maruti title. 2,621 units of the low-cost small car were shipped, making it the 6th most exported car last month.

The aging VW Vento registered 49.35% decline to take 8th spot with a figure of 2,259 units. The Hyundai Grand i10 and Aura registered export volumes of 1,173 (-64.27%) and 1,102 units respectively to finish 9th and 10th.

Honorable mentions

The Jeep Compass registered an impressive 170% growth to register export of 925 units while the Ford Figo hatchback took a hit of 89% as it was discontinued in Europe (Ka+). The Nissan Sunny which had been one of the leaders in the export segment did not even open its account last month. In September 2019, 6,680 units of Sunny were shipped abroad, meaning the loss of volume this year would sting the already under-utilized Alliance plant near Chennai.

While only 38 units of Kia Sonet left the country, it is a model to watch out far in the coming months. The South Korean automaker has previously stated its brand new sub-4m crossover has generated huge interest in several markets. After ruling the domestic SUV sales charts, Sonet and Seltos could rule the export charts as well in the coming months.