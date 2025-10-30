India is Honda’s Next Global Manufacturing, Export Hub For Upcoming Electric SUV

Honda Motor Co has revealed that the company wants to transform India into a global manufacturing hub for future EVs. This aligns with the Indian Government’s flagship Make In India initiative. This shift in Honda’s manufacturing strategies will start with its upcoming electric SUV, the Honda 0 Alpha, slated for 2026 or 2027 debut.

Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV

Currently, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) is operating a rather small portfolio in the country, when compared to a massive product lineup seen in global markets. The company currently has a market share of around 1.4% within the 14 best-selling mainstream car brands. In September 2025, domestic sales stood at 5,305 units, encompassing Amaze, City and Elevate.

The company’s next big step to expand its Indian portfolio is an electric SUV, which will be the production-spec version of Honda 0 Alpha concept showcased at Japan Mobility Show 2025. This upcoming electric SUV is designed for India and other Asian markets including the brand’s home turf, Japan.

India launch will happen some time in 2026 or 2027 and will take on other electric SUVs in the country like Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti Suzuki eVitara and others. It features bold styling and incorporates Honda’s new design language seen with its 0 Series of concepts.

India as manufacturing, export hub

The company’s top brass have just confirmed that Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV will be manufactured in India. In particular, at the company’s manufacturing facility in Alwar, Rajasthan. Apart from manufacturing, production-spec version of Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV will also be exported from India to many Asian markets including Japan.

Takashi Nakajima, HCIL MD and CEO, revealed that India is among the top three markets for Honda brand’s growth alongside USA and Japan. While the Honda’s business in India is much smaller than USA’s or Japan’s, the company is optimistic to building its brand and volumes in India and to turn it into a global manufacturing and export hub for EVs.

Honda Cars India Ltd already has quite a lot of international business, including export of Elevate to Japan where it is sold as WR-V. This new strategy to make India a global manufacturing and export hub will get more profound with the production-spec version of Honda 0 Alpha concept vehicle showcased at Japan Motor Show 2025.

We also wish Honda resumes its import business and bring some of its most sought-after vehicles to India. While these imports will do very little to volumes, it will build on the brand’s name in the country further.