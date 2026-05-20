India Made Hero XPulse 200 UK Launch Price GBP 2,699 OTR (Rs 3.5 Lakh)

Hero MotoCorp further strengthens its adventure motorcycle portfolio in UK markets with the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its adventure motorcycle portfolio by introducing the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the United Kingdom. This launch further strengthens the company’s presence in Europe, following previous entries into Italy and Spain.

India made Hero XPulse 200 was unveiled at Inch Perfect Trials in Ribble Valley, a popular UK off-road destination known for woodland trails, river crossings, and challenging terrain. Hero MotoCorp entered the UK market in 2025 through a partnership with MotoGB to establish a strong presence in the adventure motorcycle segment.

Hero XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro – Design and Features

Created on the philosophy of ‘Limitless Adventure’, the XPulse 200 is built for both on road and off road performance while two models differ primarily in their off-road specifications. XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro are both designed for distinct adventure experiences. XPulse 200 4V is priced at GBP 2,699 OTR (Rs 3.5 lakh). It is a lightweight motorcycle with a kerb weight of 159 kgs and a light chassis best suited for trail riding. It gets a seat height of 825 mm.

The XPulse 200 Pro, which gets additional off-road hardware, is priced at GBP 2,899 OTR (Rs 3.76 lakh), also designed for better off road performance comes in with a kerb weight of 161 kgs. It sports raised handlebars, extended gear lever and a taller seat at 891 mm. It also sports adjustable suspension of 250mm front/220mm rear along with 270mm of ground clearance.

Both bikes receive a LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. A Class-D LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs offers 230% added light intensity for better visibility in both day and night riding while the bikes also sport bash plate, hand guards and luggage plate with bungee hooks.

Engine Specs and Performance

Hero XPulse 200 draws its power via a 199.6cc, four valve, single cylinder, oil cooled engine. Power and torque figures stand at 18.9 hp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm at 6,500 allowing for better rideability and responsiveness. The engine is mated to a 5 speed gearbox with an advanced oil cooling setup. While these conditions are conducive to off-roading and touring capabilities, it is also suited for everyday city commuting as well.

Braking and suspension differs on each of the adventure bikes. Hero XPulse 200 4V gets 37mm telescopic (190mm travel) front suspension along with preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. XPulse 200 Pro receives pro adjustable (250mm travel) in front and Pro adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is common with 276mm front disc and 220mm rear disc.

Both Hero XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro are fitted with three ABS modes of Road, Off-road and Rally with the braking system enabling riders to select the optimum system depending on road conditions. Sold in UK markets via MotoGB, via their 36 official sales and service networks, the Hero XPulse 200 comes in with a 2 year warranty further strengthening the buyer’s confidence, ensuring seamless after sales support and service.