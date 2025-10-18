India-Made Hyundai Genesis Luxury Cars To Take On Merc, BMW, Audi From 2027

Mainstream luxury car segment in India have been limited to a few brands. These include the German trio – Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, along with the Swedish Volvo, Italian Maserati, British Jaguar and Land Rover, among others. Absentees include Alfa Romeo, Infinity, Acura, Cadillac, Lincoln, Genesis and others.

Hyundai has just confirmed that the company will launch Genesis luxury car brand in India. We are looking at a timeline of around 2027. The best thing about this development is that Genesis luxury cars to be launched in India, will also be locally assembled via the CKD route to strike a compelling price tag. Let’s take a closer look.

Genesis Luxury Car Brand

Hailing from South Korea, we have Genesis luxury car brand. It falls under the corporate umbrella of Hyundai Motor Group. Genesis is known to strike the right balance between luxury and price, something which is highly likely to work in a cost conscious market like India. This development was announced in an investor presentation.

With Genesis, Hyundai aims to wage a war on the luxury brands currently operating in India. Genesis India launch is a part of an expansion strategy in key automotive markets. In the past eight years, Genesis has achieved million unit cumulative sales including models like G70, G80 and G90 sedans, GV70 and GV80 ICE SUVs and GV60 EV and GV70 EV.

Initially, Hyundai Genesis might adopt a CKD route with vehicles being brought into the country as CKD kits and then locally assembling them here. The company might adopt a complete local manufacturing as well, depending on supply chain and local vendors. The company is promising ‘Elevated Luxury’ for Indian consumers with Genesis brand.

What to expect?

While the company has not revealed which vehicles will launch in India, one can speculate. Genesis portfolio for India is highly likely to include GV80 SUV, which was spotted in India on multiple occasions and Hyundai has also trademarked GV80 and GV80 Coupe in the country as well, suggesting launch intentions.

However, the best-selling luxury in India is not an SUV, but the Mercedes-Benz E-Class executive sedan. Hyundai is likely to consider launching a similarly-sized Genesis G80 luxury sedan in India and even the full-size G90 luxury sedan. More details are likely to come out of Hyundai camp in the coming days.