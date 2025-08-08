India-Made Maruti eVitara To Be Crash Tested By Euro NCAP Soon

eVitara is the first ever electric vehicle by Maruti Suzuki for India and Suzuki for global markets. Outside of countries like Japan and India, Suzuki has been operational in multiple global markets including Europe. This vehicle is soon to be crash tested by Euro NCAP, which is hailed as one of the most stringent crash tests in the world.

Maruti eVitara Euro NCAP Soon

Suzuki’s first ever electric vehicle, the eVitara, has been one of the most anticipated launches in the world. It is a crossover electric SUV which gets an optional AWD for off-roading with the help of a dual motor layout. eVitara will be exclusively manufactured by Maruti Suzuki at their Gujarat plant and will launch in markets like Japan, India and Europe.

It is a common practice for un-tested vehicles by Euro NCAP to features on the website when the results are right around the corner. This seems to be the case with eVitara as well, as it is among the vehicles listed officially on Euro NCAP website, while the results are yet to be published.

This electric SUV will soon be crash tested by Euro NCAP. Actual crash tests might have already happened, results for which are expected to go live soon. eVitara might be one of the vehicles whose crash test results will go live through Euro NCAP’s next publication to release on September 10th, 2025.

The Euro-spec version of Maruti Suzuki eVitara SUV is likely to pack additional safety features required to score high in Euro NCAP. This will be the first made-in-India Maruti Suzuki or Suzuki vehicle to be crash tested by Euro NCAP after a very long time. Outcome of this result might vary with India-spec model’s crash assessment by Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP.

Same ratings to Urban Cruiser EV?

eVitara features a monocoque construction with battery pack in the floor. There will be a Toyota version of eVitara called Urban Cruiser EV, which has been showcased already. Urban Cruiser EV will also be manufactured exclusively in India at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility, which will also launch in global markets like Europe.

Euro NCAP might extend the same crash test results of eVitara to Urban Cruiser EV as a Corporate Twin performing any further tests. Both vehicles will pack the same 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs promising a range of around 500 km on a single charge.