2023 Grand Vitara SUV Indonesia Launch On 16th Feb – Teaser Out

Maruti Grand Vitara shipped to Indonesia will most likely carry the same set of engine options as on offer in India

Maruti Suzuki’s partnership with Toyota has proved to be very fruitful. Grand Vitara is now climbing up the ladder with just Creta and Seltos to beat. In the near future, Maruti Suzuki branded Innova HyCross is also planned for launch.

Not just the domestic market, Maruti is also dominating the export car market. In total, Maruti Suzuki exports 17 cars, all manufactured in India. These 17 cars are shipped to 60 countries in total. Last year alone, Maruti Suzuki shipped 2,60,000 vehicles from India to emerging global markets. Marketed under the Suzuki brand, these vehicles are all manufactured here in India.

2023 Maruti Grand Vitara Indonesia Launch

Grand Vitara was recently shipped to Latin American markets from Kamarajar port. Now, this vehicle is set to hit new markets including Indonesia. Suzuki Indonesia has teased the Grand Vitara in the country and is likely to be similar in equipment to the India-spec model.

Launched in India last year, Grand Vitara has now entered the top 3 in the compact SUV segment. It is only behind Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the segment, with Toyota HyRyder, MG Astor, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq already behind.

New Grand Vitara is manufactured by Toyota Kirloskar at their Bidadi plant. It is part of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership. Toyota’s version of the same car is called HyRyder in India. Maruti had previously revealed its interest to export the Grand Vitara to over 60 countries including Middle Eastern markets, ASEAN markets, Latin America, Africa, and more. With a reputation for making affordable cars with good economy, Suzuki vehicles are sought-after in most of these markets.

The combination of a good economy and an extensive features list can make Grand Vitara successful in Indonesia. It is highly likely that the vehicles shipped to Indonesia will be close to or identical to India-spec models. There might be a change in powertrain, given how popular small displacement turbo engines are over there.

Specs & Features

Grand Vitara is a compact SUV measuring over 4.3m in length and offers a decent road presence. It comes with a bevy of features like panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and the likes. In India, powertrains include a 1.5L K15 4-cylinder engine making 102 bhp of power and 136.8 Nm of torque.

This engine is mated to either a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT and gets AWD option with MT. Then there is the high tech strong hybrid option. Dubbed Intelligent Hybrid, it gets a 1.5L 3-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor. Power is regulated through an eCVT. In India, AWD is not offered with hybrid models. But it is likely to be on offer with international-spec variants, as was seen with South Africa spec Grand Vitara.