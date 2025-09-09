India Made Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Scores 4-Star Safety Rating In Euro NCAP

A 4-star safety rating in Euro NCAP signifies good overall crash protection, but some areas may need improvement

Maruti has started shipping made-in-India e-Vitara to global locations such as Europe. Toyota will also be shipping the rebadged version soon, which will go on sale in Europe as the all-electric Urban Cruiser.

While e-Vitara is already available for sale in the UK, the all-electric Urban Cruiser is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. Ahead of that, the e-Vitara / all-electric Urban Cruiser has been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Let’s check out the ratings and scores.

Suzuki e-Vitara / All-electric Urban Cruiser – Euro NCAP Adult Occupant safety

In its tests, Euro NCAP has used the Suzuki e-VITARA 61kWh GLX, LHD variant. The results and scores are valid for all Suzuki e-Vitara variants and all Toyota Urban Cruiser electric variants. Safety features on the tested model include front airbags, driver knee airbag, side head, chest and pelvis airbags and airbag cut-off switch (passenger).

Also present are belt pretensioner, belt loadlimiter and seatbelt reminder. Other safety systems include AEB vulnerable road users, AEB motorcyclist, AEB car-to-car, speed assistance, lane assist system and fatigue / distraction detection. In Adult Occupant safety, Suzuki e-Vitara / all-electric Urban Cruiser scored 31 points / 40 or 77%.

Good protection was noted for the knees and femurs of the driver and the front passenger. Adequate to good protection was noted for head, chest and other critical body areas. Good protection was noted against whiplash injuries in the case of a rear-end collision. Rear seats also had good whiplash protection.

e-Vitara’s inbuilt eCall system worked as per expectation. The electric SUV also has a dedicated system to prevent secondary impacts after a collision. In the tests, the doors were openable during vehicle submergence, which would allow passengers to escape.

Child Occupant safety

Suzuki e-Vitara / all-electric Urban Cruiser scored 42 points out of 49 in Child Occupant safety, which is around 85%. The 6- and 10-year dummies showed good protection for all critical body areas in both the frontal offset and side barrier crash tests. All the child restraint systems were working as expected and were properly installed. Points were cut primarily due to non-availability of some features such as child presence detection.

Vulnerable Road Users

Suzuki e-Vitara / all-electric Urban Cruiser scored 79% in vulnerable road users assessment tests. Protection to the pedestrian’s or cyclist’s head was in the range of good to adequate. However, results were poor near the windscreen pillars and also at the base and top of the screen. Mixed results were noted in impacts to the pelvis. The femur had good protection across all tests. Similar results were noted for the knee and tibia. AEB functioned as per expectations across most scenarios. However, points were cut since the SUV does not have cyclist dooring protection.

Safety Assist

Suzuki e-Vitara / all-electric Urban Cruiser scored 72% in safety assist assessment tests. Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system worked as per expectations, with good ratings in reaction to other vehicles. Other safety assist systems such as seatbelt reminder, driver fatigue monitor, lane support system and speed assistance system were found to be working as per expectations.