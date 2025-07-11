India-Made Maruti Suzuki eVitara SUV Showcased In Japan

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer by volume, has been tasked with manufacturing the company’s maiden EV. We’re talking about the eVitara electric SUV, which will be exclusively manufactured by Maruti Suzuki at their Gujarat plant and exported worldwide, giving a strong push to the country’s Make In India initiative.

While eVitara units have been reaching select showrooms in India, the launch will happen at a later date. Now, India-made Maruti Suzuki eVitara has been displayed at the Shinkansen ticket gate of Hamamatsu station in Japan. Let’s take a closer look.

eVitara SUV Displayed In Japan

As revealed in the official Suzuki Japan X account (formerly Twitter), the company’s first ever electric vehicle for the world, the eVitara, was displayed at Shinkansen ticket gate of Hamamatsu station in Japan. This display started today, on July 11th, and will allow people of Japan to interact with it.

Based on eVX Concept, eVitara is a crossover SUV styled vehicle that will be launched in many major markets across the world. It made its global debut at the 2025 Auto Expo in Delhi NCR. eVitara is a stylish vehicle that is expected to turn heads everywhere it goes. It packs a decent blend of sophistication and ruggedness, which sets it apart from rival offerings.

The company’s maiden electric vehicle, the eVitara, will be exclusively manufactured by Maruti Suzuki in India at their Gujarat production facility. It will be shipped to major global markets through India’s ports, boosting the local production and economy, falling in line with Indian Government’s Make In India initiative.

Suzuki’s strategic partnership with Toyota will ensure a badge engineered version of eVitara called Urban Cruiser EV, which will also be manufactured at the same Gujarat plant by Maruti Suzuki in India. Launch of Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will likely commence after the launch of Maruti Suzuki eVitara.

Specs & Powertrains

Dimensionally, Maruti Suzuki eVitara measures 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,640 mm in height and has a 2,700 mm long wheelbase. Ground clearance of this electric SUV is 180 mm and the company is pitching it as an off-roader too, as per a few videos published by the brand.

eVitara will offer two battery options to buyers, a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh battery packs. The smaller battery gets a sole 142 bhp and 192.5 Nm electric motor, while the larger battery variant ups the performance aspect with a higher 172 bhp motor. With eVitara AWD variant, the company will offer dual motor layout with a total system output of 184 bhp and 300 Nm.