India-Made Maruti Suzuki Fronx Export To Japan Commenced – 1,600 Units Shipped

Maruti Suzuki Fronx was the first crossover to bring Coupe style into sub 4m SUV segment, with desirability being the key strength

India’s best-selling car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has just commenced the exports of its popular Fronx crossover coupe to Japan. Where, it will be sold under Suzuki Motor Corporation, parent entity of Maruti Suzuki in India. This landmark move symbolises the manufacturing capability of Maruti Suzuki and falls in line with Indian Government’s Make In India initiative.

Fronx Export To Japan

Maruti Fronx features a new coupe design language for the brand. Fronx is a crossover coupe vehicle and falls under Brezza in company’s portfolio. It has been well received in India, owing to its sharp looks, desirability and a degree of performance from its 1.0L BoosterJet Turbo petrol engine.

Now, Maruti Suzuki has commenced shipping Fronx to Japan, where it will be sold under Suzuki Motor Corporation. After Baleno in 2016, Fronx is the second vehicle from Maruti Suzuki to be shipped to Japan. Suzuki intends to launch Fronx in Japan some time within Autumn 2024.

As of now, Fronx is exclusively produced at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility. This is a state-of-the art manufacturing facility that has proved to be capable of producing global worthy vehicles. Maruti Suzuki has shipped the first consignment to Japan consisting of 1,600 from Gujarat’s Pipavav port.

Feature Loaded Crossover Coupe

Features in India-spec model include HUD, 6 airbags, TCS, ESP, ABS, EBD, cruise control, auto climate control, 9” touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED connecting tail lights and more. For Japanese market, there will be more features like ADAS.

In India, Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets two powertrains, a naturally aspirated 1.2L 4-cylinder engine and a 1.0L turbocharged BoosterJet 3-cylinder engine. The former makes 89 bhp and 113 Nm, mated to either a 5-MT or 5-AMT and the latter makes 98 bhp and 147 Nm, mated to either a 5MT or 6TC.

Statement from Maruti Suzuki

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “I am proud to share that our ‘Made-in-India’ Fronx will soon be seen on the roads in Japan. Japan is one of the most quality conscious and advanced automobile markets in the world. Our export to Japan is a testament of Maruti Suzuki’s capability to manufacture world-class vehicles that exemplify cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, internationally recognized safety, and quality standards.

It underscores our strong commitment to excellence. The Fronx embodies the best of engineering, design finesse and is a beacon of Indian auto manufacturing excellence. I am confident that it will be received well by Japanese customers.”