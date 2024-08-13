India-Made Range Rover Sport Deliveries Commence – Costs Rs 1.4 Cr

State of the art passenger comforts, latest in technology, iconic design and rich off-road heritage are highlights of India-made Range Rover Sport

Locally assembled Land Rover Range Rover Sport has been one of the biggest sensations in India’s luxury car segment. It achieves attractive pricing and stays competitive against rivals like Porsche Cayenne Volvo XC90, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and the likes. With attractive prices, JLR could further push sales in luxury SUV space than it did before.

India-Made Range Rover Sport – Variants and Prices

Up until now, Range Rover Sport came in as a CBU, manufactured at JLR’s plant in Solihull, UK. Thus attracting hefty taxes. Now, Land Rover has started local production of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India. This is achieved via CKD route, where knocked down parts are locally assembled at JLR’s manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune.

Because of this, India-made Range Rover Sport costs Rs 1.4 Cr (Ex-sh) for both petrol and diesel variants based on Dynamic SE trim. It is positioned on the MLA-Flex architecture, and has a 2,997mm long wheelbase, which is the same as that seen on the full-size Range Rover. Land Rover has also commenced testing of electric versions of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, which might be launched in 2025.

India-Made Range Rover Sport get sleek exterior designs, exuding understated elegance, while commanding massive road presence at the same time. Pleasing radiator grille, redesigned headlamps, flush fitted door handles and slim LED tail lamps are notable elements.

Interior features

On the inside, it gets a complete semi-aniline leather finished cabin or buyers can opt for Kvadrat Ultrafabric. It gets a banging Medidian sound system, 13.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 13.7 inch digital instrument cluster, multi-zone climate control, exquisite materials, a 3 spoke steering wheel and others.

Depending on variants and options selected, seats come with massage and lumbar support, 22 way power adjustable, get a 37 degree recline, comfortable cushioning and commendable leg room due to large wheelbase.

Clear Sight IRVMs, dynamic air suspension, Terrain Response 2 with adaptive cruise control, a raked back dashboard and ergonomically designed central console are also a part of its cabin along with a panoramic sunroof. Interior panels are finished in better quality material giving the new Range Rover Sport a more luxurious feel.

Engine and Transmission

India-made Range Rover Sport is being offered with two options – Dynamic SE 3.0L Petrol and Dynamic SE 3.0L Diesel. The former makes 400 hp power and 550 Nm torque, while the latter makes 350 hp power and 700 Nm torque. Both these engines are mated to an 8-speed, torque converter automatic gearbox and 4WD system. Sophisticated air suspension is standard.

Statement from JLR

Commenting on the deliveries, Mr. Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said; “It’s a significant milestone as we begin the deliveries of the locally manufactured Range Rover Sport. With this, the complete Range Rover portfolio is now made In India and the local manufacturing footprint expands to six vehicles in the portfolio. This is a testament to our commitment to the Indian market and our continuous endeavour to offer world class luxury vehicles for the most discerning of clients.”