India Made Skoda Kylaq Could Be Exported To Europe

If launched in Europe, Kylaq could be offered at an attractive price of under Euro 20,000 (Rs 22.26 lakh)

With intense competition from Chinese carmakers in Europe, VW Group is looking for an effective solution. As per reports, decision makers at the company are showing a keen interest in the Kylaq. The SUV has sporty vibes, comprehensive features and could be positioned as one of the most affordable options in the European market.

Kylaq for Europe – Opportunities, estimated pricing

Skoda Kylaq has already proved its worth in the Indian market. Launched here in January 2025, Kylaq has achieved a cumulative sales milestone of 50,000 units. It is currently the topselling Skoda car, contributing close to 60% to monthly sales volumes. Kylaq is also ranked in the top 10 list of bestselling sub-4-meter SUVs.

With decent success in India and other positive aspects related to its design and features, Kylaq is being considered an option for European markets. Kylaq is available at a starting price of Rs 7.59 lakh, which is around Euro 6,800. In comparison, Skoda’s most accessible option in Europe is the Fabia, priced at around Euro 20,000 (Rs 22.26 lakh). With India-made Kylaq exported to Europe, the SUV can be competitively priced at under Euro 20,000.

As of now, Kylaq is available only in the Indian market. It is based on VW Group’s cost efficient MQB-A0 architecture, specially designed to rival affordable options from Tata, Maruti, Hyundai, Kia and Mahindra. Kylaq could be introduced in Europe with the necessary upgrades needed for that market. In Europe, Kylaq will take on rivals like MG ZS, Leapmotor T03, BYD Dolphin Atto 2 and Chery Omoda 5 / Jaecoo 5. Other rivals include Dacia Duster, Citroen C3 Aircross and Fiat Grande Panda.

Key challenges

Since Kylaq is designed specifically for the Indian market, it is not ready to be exported to Europe in its current form. It will have to undergo relevant changes to comply with European standards for emissions and safety. Especially challenging will be the CAFE norms in Europe. Carmakers can offset the CO2 emission of their petrol cars against sales of clean energy vehicles, as per the mandated rules. If the CAFE norms are not met, carmakers in Europe could face massive fines.

Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. It is an efficient engine, but still produces CO2. Skoda can offset such emissions against the sales of its hybrid or zero emission models like the Enyaq and Elroq. However, if Kylaq sales start to soar, sales of Skoda’s hybrid and EV models will have to catch up.

Safety package will also have to be upgraded. While Skoda Kylaq has received a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP tests, the safety testing protocols are likely to be different from Euro NCAP. For example, specific ADAS features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist and driver drowsiness monitoring are mandatory as per European safety standards. It will be interesting to see how Kylaq evolves to secure its entry into European markets.

An India-made Kylaq entering Europe would be a major boost for the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. It would demonstrate how locally developed products from India are now capable of meeting stringent global regulations and competing in advanced international markets. Maruti Suzuki has already begun exporting the India-made eVitara to Europe, and if Skoda follows a similar path with Kylaq, it could open the door for more India-built models from global OEMs in the future.

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