India-Made Suzuki eVitara Brazil Launch Price R$ 269,990 (Rs 48 Lakh)

In Brazil, eVitara takes on Volvo EX30. However, e Vitara arrives at a higher price than the entry-level single-motor version (R$ 239,950)

Suzuki has introduced the eVitara in Brazil, where it will rival the likes of Volvo EX30 and the BYD Yuan Pro. eVitara in Brazil will serve as an indirect replacement for the Jimny. The latter was discontinued last year due to stricter emission norms. Pre-bookings for the eVitara are currently open and prices are expected to be announced soon. Let’s get more details on this story.

eVitara debuts in Brazil

With the eVitara, Suzuki will be making a push to boost its presence in Brazil. This is part of the broader strategy to make the eVitara available across more than 100 countries. Suzuki is already shipping the eVitara to around 29 countries including Japan and European markets such as the UK. In Latin America, the eVitara could also be introduced in other countries such as Chile, Peru and Colombia, in addition to Brazil.

Suzuki eVitara in Brazil is largely the same as the India-spec version. Dimensionally, the SUV is 4,275 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. Boot space is 310 litres. eVitara in Brazil will be available in a single top-spec trim. Users will be able to access the complete set of features available with the SUV. Exterior build and equipment list are largely the same as the India-spec model.

Key features include a dynamic front fascia and NEXtré 3-point matrix LED DRLs with LED projector headlamps. Also included are R18 alloy wheels with aero garnish and dual-tone paint scheme. The eVitara has squared wheel arches and body coloured ORVMs with integrated turn signals. One can notice blacked-out B-pillars, body cladding and C-pillar mounted rear door handles.

At the rear, the SUV has a raked windshield, Matrix tail lamps and a layered design for the chunky bumper. Colour options for the eVitara in Brazil include Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Bluish Black, Celestial Blue and Breeze Green (with black roof). These are the same as available with the eVitara in India.

Interior, key features

Users will be able to access features such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other highlights include Infinity premium audio system by Harman, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic air conditioning and a fixed glass sunroof.

Safety kit is pretty robust with features such as 7 airbags, 360° surround view camera, electronic stability control, traction control, multiple collision braking, electronic parking brake with auto hold and hill descent control. A comprehensive range of ADAS features are available such as lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control and lane departure prevention.

Performance, range, battery

Available in the top-spec trim, the eVitara in Brazil is equipped with a 61-kWh battery pack. It supplies power to two electric motors. The one at the front generates 174 hp and 192 Nm of torque. The rear motor generates 65 hp and 114 Nm of torque. Suzuki eVitara can achieve 0 to 100 km/h in around 7.4 seconds. Available range is up to 293 km.

In Brazil, the eVitara comes with the AllGrip-e system, offering drive modes of Auto and Trail. When the Auto mode is engaged, the torque supplied to the front and rear wheels is adjusted automatically to achieve better traction across uneven surfaces. In Trail mode, more extreme terrains such as mud and snow can be tackled. eVitara supports DC fast charging of up to 150 kW. This allows 10% to 80% charge in 45 minutes. When using a 7 kW AC charger, 10% to 100% charge takes around 9 hours.

