India-Made Triumph Scrambler T4 Spied Testing Abroad

Triumph Motorcycles is about to launch new versions of its Scrambler 400X to expand the lineup. Yes, we will see the launch of a more off-road version of this motorcycle soon, in the form of Triumph Scrambler 400XC. But we have not forgotten the Scrambler T4 (name not confirmed) which was spied testing in India once.

This motorcycle is speculated to be a more affordable version of Scrambler 400X in the same way Speed T4 is an affordable version of Speed 400. After that one appearance in India, this motorcycle has been spied testing again abroad. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer and what we should expect from this upcoming motorcycle.

Triumph Scrambler T4 Spied Testing

Considering Triumph’s past naming schemes, one can speculate that this motorcycle might not be called Scrambler T4. At least in global markets. Triumph could advertise this motorcycle as a Street Scrambler and name it Street Scrambler 400 or Scrambler 400 RS. This falls in line with what Triumph has done in the past with its twin-cylinder classic motorcycle range.

However, we can’t ignore the possibility of this being called Scrambler T4 because Speed T4 exists and this follows a similar ethos of cutting down on equipment and premium quotient. On this recent test mule, we can see some testing equipment strapped on its back and it does not feature any camouflage.

We can see a new side body panel that establishes a unique appearance. Also striking unique appearance is the new shorter windscreen and USD forks have been finished in a non-flashy Black shade. Triumph Scrambler T4 misses out on split seat design and gets a single-piece unit. Rubber tank pads are missing too.

What to expect?

Rear section is completely new and it features simpler tail lights and rear pillion grabrail. Handlebar is simpler too and it misses out on brace pads. Along with that, Triumph has also removed knuckle guards from the equation. Triumph Scrambler T4 continues to get the same semi-digital instrument cluster as Scrambler 400X.

Powering this vehicle might be the same engine as Speed T4, which is downtuned and equipped with less premium hardware when compared to Speed 400. It might feature a manual throttle and a lower state of tune generating around 30.6 bhp of peak power at 7,000 RPM and 36 Nm of torque at 5,000 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

