India-Made Ultraviolette F77 EV Launched In 10 European Countries

The Indian electric mobility startup story is quite generic as these startups almost always target feature-rich electric scooters and motorcycles. However, Ultraviolette is not like every other electric mobility startup and they cater to a completely different audience at the opposite end of the price spectrum.

Ultraviolette makes premium and high-performance electric mobility for enthusiasts that are not looking to save money with EVs, rather pay more to get a race-bred machine for maximum performance. The company has been doing that with F77 Mach 2 and F77 SuperStreet in India and is now offering the same exhilarating performance in 10 nations outside of India.

Ultraviolette F77 Global Endeavour

The made-in-India Ultraviolette F77 range of high-performance electric motorcycles seems to be taking Europe by storm. The company just launched Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and F77 SuperStreet in France after a successful stint in Germany. Ultraviolette has now established retail operations in 10 European countries.

These include Germany, France, UK, Ireland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. This move positions Ultraviolette as a global force in electric motorcycle segment and is backed by a robust network of investors. The company is putting spotlight on India’s profound engineering capabilities on a global scale.

There’s a lot to like about Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and F77 SuperStreet apart from the way they look. Both motorcycles are equipped with up to a 10.3 kWh battery pack, powering an electric motor with 40.2 bhp of peak power and 100 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is 155 km/h and the 0-60 km/h sprint comes up in just 2.8 seconds.

To aid riders, Ultraviolette offers 10 levels of regenerative braking, 4 levels of traction control, dynamic stability control and other features. There’s in-house-developed Violette A.I. along with a suite of connectivity features. The agile chassis is complemented by sharp braking with switchable dual-channel ABS from Bosch.

Statement from Ultraviolette

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, stated, “The launch of the F77 in Germany, France, the UK, and other European countries is a defining moment for Ultraviolette and a landmark achievement for India’s automobile landscape. This launch signifies Ultraviolette’s entry into Europe’s most influential two-wheeler markets and underlines our intent to be a global force in the electric mobility revolution.

As an Indian company, we are proud to bring futuristic design and cutting-edge technology to the world. This is a moment of global recognition for the talent and capability within India’s engineering and manufacturing ecosystem. Through our strategic distributor partnerships, we are not only expanding into Europe but also delivering a world-class ownership experience that reflects the best of what India has to offer.”