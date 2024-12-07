India-Spec KTM 390 Adventure S, 390 Enduro R Debuts At IBW In Goa

Where India-spec KTM 390 Adventure S emerges as an Adventure Tourer, 390 Enduro R sheds the bodywork and is a hardcore off-roader

After a busy spectacle at EICMA 2024, KTM has brought its 390 Adventure lineup to India. The new 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R debuts in India for the first time at ongoing IBW (India Bike Weak) in Goa. Looking at these motorcycles, we can see that they are very close to what was shown at EICMA 2024.

New KTM 390 Adventure

Manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, KTM’s 390 lineup holds quite a recall here and abroad. Known for its manic performance within the single-cylinder offerings, KTM 390 is quite popular. Within the 390 portfolio, 390 Adventure holds a special position as it caters to the widely popular Adventure Tourer genre.

Alongside 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, the company also showcased 390 Enduro and 390 SMC at EICMA 2024. These motorcycles are completely new from KTM. For India, KTM has showcased 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R. SMC 390, on the other hand, is a Supermoto motorcycle based on this platform with 17-inch wheels at both ends.

Sticking with the just-debuted India-spec KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R, the company has showcased them at ongoing IBW in Goa. There are differences between these two machines in the way they are built and their capabilities. 390 Adventure S is more of an Adventure Tourer with decent off-roading and trail capabilities.

Aventure S rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. Ground clearance is lower on 390 Adventure S and it gets a lower seat height, when compared to 390 Adventure R showcased at EICMA 2024. Suspension setup comprises of USD front forks and rear mono-shock and 390 Adventure S also gets a TFT instrument cluster.

More capable 390 Enduro R

On the other hand, 390 Enduro R is far more capable and is a proper off-roader. 390 Enduro is a more dedicated and hard-core off-roader with minimal bodywork and less weight. It gets a larger 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels combination. The suspension is likely to be fully adjustable for compression and rebound. Suspension travel could be around 230mm.

Because of the larger wheels and higher suspension travel, the ground clearance is higher as well. Thus the seat height has been pushed up too. Where features are concerned, 390 Enduro R gets similar attributes as seen with 390 Adventure S, sans the bodywork.

Where powertrains are concerned, both Adventure S and Enduro R gets the same 399cc DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor from 390 Duke. This motor is capable of generating 45 bhp and 40 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch and a bi-directional quick-shifter. KTM might tune this engine differently to achieve an optimum character for these machines.

