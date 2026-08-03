India spec Toyota Hilux vs Global Spec – Top Missing Features

While the new Hilux has sportier presence and multiple updates, several of the practical features available earlier have been axed

Toyota recently launched the all-new 9th-gen Hilux in the price range of Rs 31.99 lakh to Rs 36.69 lakh. The new model gets comprehensive updates across its exterior and interior. Off-roading capabilities have also been improved with various terrain modes. However, several of the features available earlier are now missing. It is possible that this decision was made to cut costs and meet prevailing consumer preferences.

Missing on 9th-gen Hilux

Dual-zone climate control – New Hilux is available with only a manual AC across all variants in India, while globally dual-zone climate control is offered.

Manual transmission – With the new Hilux, Toyota is no longer offering the 6-speed manual transmission from the predecessor. All variants including the 4×2 and 4×4 versions, now have only a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

18-inch alloys – With the earlier model, there was an option of 18-inch wheels and newer global model comes with 18-inch alloys. New Hilux for India gets smaller 17-inch wheels as standard across all variants.

Rear AC vents – These are no longer available with the new Hilux for India. Since this is a high utility item, removing it seems a bit surprising.

Auto-dimming IRVM – New Hilux uses a manual IRVM instead of the auto-dimming IRVM available with the previous model. This can increase the workload during night journeys.

Powered driver seat – Toyota has equipped the new Hilux with a manual adjustable driver seat. The powered driver seat is no longer available.

Ventilated front seats – Globally, new Hilux gets ventilated seats at the front, missing in India-spec model.

Leatherette upholstery – New Hilux gets fabric upholstery for India, replacing the leatherette available with the previous model. This can increase cleaning routines, especially if the pickup is used regularly across off-road environments.

Mild Hybrid Engine – New Hilux for India misses out on the Neo Drive Mild Hybrid engine option.

Level-2 ADAS – For India, Toyota has skipped ADAS suite with 9th Gen Hilux, which is offered globally.

12.3-inch TFT Cluster – India-spec Hilux gets a small 7-inch instrument screen and not the same 12.3-inch TFT cluster offered globally.

Electronic Parking Brake – India-spec Toyota Hilux gets a manual handbrake even with the high-spec VX trim and not the electronic parking brake with auto hold seen globally.

Electronic Assist Steering – India-spec model gets hydraulic assisted steering system, while globally a lighter electronic steering is offered.

While axed in India, these features continue to be available with the new-gen Hilux across global markets. It gives credence to the possibility that cost optimization could be among the key reasons for the missing features on the new Hilux. It remains to be seen if these deletions have any impact on sales. In terms of volumes, Hilux is not a major contributor to overall sales.

The pickup caters to a niche segment and has limited demand in the Indian market. For family-oriented needs, the preference is more for the Fortuner, which continues to be India’s most celebrated SUVs, despite the lack of features and VFM quotient.

Sole Powertrain Option

New Hilux continues with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine as available with the previous model. It generates 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque with the 6-speed automatic transmission. It was expected that new Hilux will get the option of a 48 volt mild hybrid system with this diesel engine, as seen with the Fortuner Neo Drive variant. However, the mild hybrid powertrain is not available with the new Hilux in India.

Safety features available with the new Hilux in India include 7 airbags, ESC, vehicle stability control with brake assist and a panoramic view monitor. There are no compromises on performance, as the new Hilux continues to offer a range of off-road features. These include traction control, downhill assist control, electronic drive control, electronic differential lock, and 4WD with High (H4) & Low (L4) Range. Its just that 4X4 is not standard anymore.