India to Introduce Safety Ratings for Trucks and e-Rickshaws – Nitin Gadkari

In a significant step towards improving road and vehicle safety in India, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced the government’s plans to launch safety assessment ratings for trucks and heavy commercial vehicles, similar to the Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) for passenger cars. The announcement was made during the inauguration of a two-day Vehicle and Fleet Safety Workshop jointly organized by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) and the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) at the College of Traffic Management, Faridabad.

Gadkari highlighted that the aim of the new initiative is to push manufacturers towards improving the build quality and safety standards of commercial vehicles. “We want trucks to meet high safety standards just like passenger cars. This will help reduce road fatalities and improve public confidence in road transport,” he said.

Bharat NCAP-Style Safety Ratings

The minister also revealed that the government is actively working on implementing safety standards for battery-operated e-rickshaws, which currently face multiple safety challenges. Improving the safety of these vehicles is expected to not only boost quality but also generate employment by expanding safe and reliable transport options.

Addressing India’s road safety crisis, Gadkari stated, “India continues to witness the highest number of road fatalities in the world, with 4.8 lakh crashes and 1.8 lakh deaths annually. Our priority is to ensure safer highways, improved vehicle safety, and faster adoption of electric vehicles.”

Among other key initiatives announced:

– The ministry is preparing legislation to regulate working hours for truck drivers, currently clocking 13–14 hours a day.

– Plans are underway to establish 32 modern driver training institutes across India.

– Air-conditioning of truck driver cabins is now mandatory.

– ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) has also been made compulsory to enhance on-road safety.

In an effort to promote road safety awareness from an early age, road safety modules have been introduced into the national school curriculum for classes 1 to 12. Additionally, a road safety anthem sung by Shankar Mahadevan will be released in 22 languages to spread the message nationwide.

Global Experts, Indian Vision at IRTE-GNCAP Workshop

Dr. Rohit Baluja, President of IRTE, emphasized that the workshop is reviewing two decades of progress in vehicle safety in India and globally, and setting action priorities for 2030. “The focus is also on G20 nations’ implementation of the Global Plan’s vehicle safety recommendations and enhancing fleet and two-wheeler safety,” he said.

David Ward, President Emeritus, GNCAP, praised India’s progress in consumer awareness around vehicle safety. “With more vehicles now undergoing GNCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests, Indian buyers are better informed about choosing safer cars. This aligns with the UN’s 2030 global road safety goals,” he added. The event marks a crucial step forward in India’s road safety roadmap, underlining a holistic approach that spans vehicles, infrastructure, awareness, and enforcement.