Utility Vehicles Export Stats FY 2021 – Kia Overtakes Ford, Hyundai, Mahindra

Kia Motors exports 40,440 units in FY2020-21, Ford India figures at 39,897 units

The demand for utility vehicles are on the rise. In domestic markets, it has seen the strongest growth with production at 11,82,085 units in FY21, a decent growth over 11,36,209 units produced in FY20. The demand is also felt in export markets though total exports dipped 24.88 percent in FY21 to 1,37,825 units, down from 1,83,467 units exported in FY20.

Kia Motor India has emerged as the No.1 exporter of utility vehicles in the FY21. The company has reported 40,440 units have been exported in the said period, up 88.43 percent over 1,461 units exported in FY20.

Kia Seltos was one of the top three exported PVs in the past year, exported to over 40 countries in South Africa, South America, and South Asian markets. The Kia Sonet also saw brought in good export numbers, shipped to markets of Africa, Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

Hyundai Motor India at No.3

Ford India suffered de-growth of 54.88 percent in FY21 exports. Exports which had stood at 88,421 in FY20 dipped to 39,897 units in FY21. Ford’s EcoSport is the most exported utility vehicle and with Ford shutting down its Brazil operations, some demand for the EcoSport from South America could be re-routed to India.

At No.3 was Hyundai Motor India with 37.58 percent de-growth at 29,711 units exported in FY21, down from 47,601 units exported in the same period of the previous year. Creta, Venue were among the top UVs exported from India last fiscal

Exports of utility vehicles in the Maruti Suzuki line up increased 56.37 percent to 9,595 units, up from 6,136 units exported in FY20. In January this year, the company started production and export of Suzuki compact off-roader Jimny from India.

Mahindra, a leading manufacturer of utility vehicles was at No.5 among the top exporters. The company has suffered a de-growth of 42.71 percent to 5,928 units in FY21, down from 10,348 utility vehicles exported in FY20.

Renault India Posts Highest Percentage Growth

Renault India has posted the highest growth in terms of UV exports. With 227 percent growth, the company exported 5,106 units in FY21 up from 1,560 units exported in FY20. The Renault Triber MPV has found favour both in India and in export markets. The Triber is exported to parts of Africa and the SAARC region.

While FCA reported a 9.37 percent increase in UV exports, Nissan Motors suffered a de-growth of 24.44 percent but Honda Cars and Isuzu Motors have reported a 2.6 percent and 190.82 percent growth in FY21 UV exports.

De-growth was also reported by Tata Motors and Toyota where exports of utility vehicles were concerned, down 79.74 percent and 52.22 percent respectively. Though Tata Motors reclaimed the crown as being the third largest PV maker in the country, exports of utility vehicles fell to 217 units in FY21 down from 1,071 units exported in FY20.