Indian Army, Air Force Orders 2,978 Gurkha SUVs

A massive order from Indian Defence Forces highlights the robustness and reliability of vehicles manufactured by Force Motors

Before placing an order, the Indian Armed Forces thoroughly vet everything, both on paper and through field trials. When an order is finalized by the Indian Defence Forces, the product can essentially be deemed as one of the best. Latest order is for 2,978 units of Force Gurkha. It is a significant milestone in the long-term, progressive partnership between Force Motors and the Indian Defence Forces.

Force Gurkha – Designed for extreme environments

Force Motors has been supplying military grade vehicles to the Indian Defence Forces for several years. One of the most ordered has been the Gurkha LSV (Light Strike Vehicle), which is preferred for its strong off-road capabilities, adaptability and durability. Now, the Force Gurkha SUV has been added to the list of vehicles that will join the Indian Armed Forces. The orders have been placed by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. It goes on to show Force Motors’ engineering prowess and the ability to manufacture mission-ready vehicles that can tackle the most challenging environments.

As may be recalled, the new Force Gurkha 3-door and 5-door models were launched last year in May. These were offered at a starting price of Rs 16.75 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, respectively. While the units to be delivered to the Indian Armed Forces may have some additional equipment and customizations, even the stock version is a highly capable SUV. Some of the features that can be especially useful for the Armed Forces include a high ground clearance of 233 mm. The Armed Forces often operate across extreme environments, which is where SUVs like Force Gurkha can make a big difference.

When navigating through no-road environments, the Armed Forces are likely to come across rivers and streams. That won’t be a problem with the Force Gurkha, as it has water-wading ability of up to 700 mm. No other vehicle in this segment has such high water-wading capability. Force Gurkha is equipped with an air intake snorkel that helps keep the engine running when passing through water bodies.

4×4, unmatched approach/departure angle

Force Gurkha has all-terrain capability with its 4×4 setup. It is also the only SUV in this segment to offer mechanically actuated differential locks on both axles. Such features will be quite useful for the Indian Armed Forces. Powering the SUV is a 2.6-litre, Mercedes-derived turbocharged intercooled diesel engine that delivers 140 PS and 320 Nm of torque. Force Gurkha has best-in-class 4X4 electronic Shift, allowing users to choose 2H, 4H or 4L modes based on the driving conditions.

Another impressive feature is the 39° approach angle and 37° departure angle. Rampover angle is 28°. Force Gurkha also offers best-in-class gradeability of 35°. This will ensure that the Indian Armed Forces can manage extreme terrains with ease. Force Gurkha is also quite manoeuvrable with a turning radius of 5.50 meters. With its diverse capabilities, Force Gurkha can effectively serve the Indian Defence Forces across various environments, including snow, mud, sand, water, gravel and mountains.