Indian Army’s Maruti Gypsy Modified Electric Version Spotted On Road

Maruti Gypsy electric vehicle has been developed via a collaboration between Indian Army Cell, IIT-Delhi and Tadpole Projects

Owing to its compact size, agile performance and off-roading capabilities, Maruti Gypsy has remained a preferred choice for the Indian Army. Even when Gypsy was discontinued and no longer available to the general public, Maruti continued to make the 4X4 Gypsy for Indian Armed forces. Other vehicles used by the army include Mahindra Scorpio Classic. Maruti Jimny is also expected to join the armed forces soon.

With climate change now impacting one and all, there are efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of Indian Armed forces as well. One relevant example is that of conversion of Army-owned Maruti Gypsy into fully electric vehicle. A total of 10 units have been converted, as part of a pilot project. If things work out as desired, more orders can be placed for conversion.

Maruti Gypsy electric spotted

Details about electric Gypsy were already available, but this is the first time it has been spotted on the roads. While electric Gypsy may not be suitable for active operations, it can be certainly used across civilian and cantonment areas. This latest sighting is from Delhi, although the exact location is not known.

Electric Gypsy does not seem to have any major changes to its body panelling. Differentiating factors come in the form of a green paint job on the sides of the SUV. The term ‘Pure EV’ is also painted in green. Another change is the green number plate.

Why convert petrol Gypsy to electric?

One of the key benefits of converting petrol Gypsy into electric is the significant reduction in operational cost. Electric Gypsy has certified range of 120 km. A full charge costs Rs 120, which means operating cost is Rs 1 per kilometre. In comparison, running the same distance on petrol will cost Rs 1,200. As of now, only 10 Gypsy units have been converted into electric. If the same approach is used for hundreds of units of petrol-powered Gypsy, savings worth lakhs are possible every year.

Conversion to electric also means an extension of the vehicle’s lifespan. This will help in reducing capital expenditure, allocated for procuring new vehicles. Environmental impact also has to be considered, as electric Gypsy has zero emissions. In comparison, petrol powered Gypsy has carbon emission of 3.3 grams per kilometre.

Conversion of petrol-Gypsy to electric involves complete removal of the engine, fuel tank and linked componentry. The vehicle is then fitted with lithium-iron phosphate batteries and a PMS electric motor. This is likely a one-way process, as reconverting the vehicle back to petrol will be a cumbersome, time-consuming and costly affair.

Maruti Gypsy electric has a 21.7 kW, 72 Volt battery pack. Torque output is more than that of the petrol unit. A full charge takes around 9 hours when connected to a 15 Amp charger. Maruti Gypsy electric has a top speed of 70 kmph. The cost of conversion works out at Rs 5,78,200 per unit.