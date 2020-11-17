Indian Cars Safety Rating Tested Till Nov 2020 – Mahindra, Tata Lead

Homegrown automotive manufacturers have been providing safer cars than their Japanese and Korean counterparts

There has been a furore in the Indian automotive industry ever since the Global NCAP crash tested three India-made cars recently. For the uninitiated, Global NCAP is a statutory body for conducting crash tests to determine a car’s safety. While all three cars have been equipped with mandatory safety tech as prescribed by the government, all three received sub-par ratings.

Kia Seltos, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso all performed below-par and has once again highlighted safety parameters of Indian cars. While Seltos secured 3-stars and i10 secured 2-stars, the furore was created mostly due to S-Presso securing 0 stars in its crash test.

Current Standings For India-Made Cars At Global NCAP

Currently, Mahindra XUV300 holds the numero uno position of highest safety ratings obtained by an Indian car at Global NCAP. The subcompact UV has secured a 5-star rating in adult protection and 4-star rating in child protection.

This is followed by Tata Motor siblings Altroz and Nexon which have secured 5-star safety rating for adult protection and 3-star rating for child protection each. These three cars are considered to be the safest India-made passenger vehicles.

They are followed by a number of 4-star safety rated cars in the form of Mahindra Marazzo, Volkswagen Polo, Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor and Maruti Vitara Brezza. All, barring Marazzo, have received a child safety rating of 3-stars. The MPV from Mahindra receives a below par 2-star safety rating for children.

Ford Aspire, Maruti Ertiga and Renault Duster along with Seltos have 3-star adult safety ratings alongside their names. Out of these, only Ertiga gets as many child safety rating stars. The rest have to contend with two stars each. Popular hatchbacks such as Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Swift, WagonR and Hyundai Santro have been rewarded only 2 stars each for adult safety.

No Indian Car Safety Rating Adults Child 1 Mahindra XUV300 5 4 2 Tata Altroz 5 3 3 Tata Nexon 5 3 4 Mahindra Marazzo 4 2 5 VW Polo 4 3 6 Tata Tiago 4 3 7 Tata Tigor 4 3 8 Maruti Brezza 4 2 9 Ford Aspire 3 2 10 Maruti Ertiga 3 3 11 Renault Duster 3 2 12 Kia Seltos 3 2 13 Hyundai i10 NIOS 2 2 14 Maruti Swift 2 2 15 Maruti WagonR 2 2 16 Hyundai Santro 2 2 17 Datsun Redi-Go 1 2 18 Renault Kwid 1 1 19 Maruti Eeco 0 2 20 Maruti Alto 0 2 21 Mahindra Scorpio 0 2 22 Datsun Go 0 2 23 Maruti S-Presso 0 2 24 Maruti Celerio 0 1

Kwid / RediGO 1 Star, But More Points

Surprisingly, cars such as Datsun Redi-Go and Renault Kwid have a lower star rating (1-star) but their points total is more than the likes of Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Wagon R and Santro which have higher star ratings (2-stars). Maruti Eeco, lagging at the 19th spot, has secured total points of 25.33, higher than the likes of Seltos, i10 and Swift.

It is not clear as to how the points and rating system works, which makes it difficult to explain why Kwid/rediGO have lower stars and higher points as compared to some other cars in the list.