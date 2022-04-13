Indian Cars Safety Rating April 2022 – Global NCAP

As per current standings, Mahindra XUV700 is the safest made-in-India car with the highest overall score of 57.69

While safety wasn’t a factor taken into consideration when buying a car a few years back, in recent years things have changed. Most likely due to awareness regarding importance of car and road safety. Indian cars aren’t particularly known to provide world-class safety but things have been gradually improving for the better. Global NCAP has played huge role in advocating safer cars for India.

Many made-in-India cars have been crash-tested by Global NCAP in the last few years. The latest cars added to the list are Hyundai Creta, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Urban Cruiser. The results weren’t very surprising as the Korean models earned a 3-star adult safety rating each and the compact SUV from Toyota achieving a 4-star safety rating for adults.

All three cars are offered with dual front airbags as a standard offering. Creta is based on its Korean cousin- Kia Seltos which also received a 3-star rating in 2020. On the other hand, Urban Cruiser is a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza which also obtained a 4-star safety rating. However, both Creta and Urban Cruiser differ from their respective siblings with respect to total number of points scored.

Indian Cars Safety Rating – As Per Adult Safety Rating

As per the adult safety rating, Punch leads with 16.54 points scored out of 17 followed by XUV300 with 16.42 points and Tata Altroz with 16.13 points. Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV700 had scored 16.06 points and 16.03 points respectively. All cars mentioned above have achieved 5-star safety ratings for adults.

Indian Cars Safety Rating – As Per Child Safety Rating

With respect to child safety ratings, XUV700 holds the top rank with a total 41.66 points scored out of 49. It is followed by Thar in second place with 41.11 points and Punch in third place with 40.89 points.

4th generation Honda City, XUV300 and Tata Tigor EV occupy the fourth, fifth and sixth places on this list. All cars mentioned above have earned a 4-star safety rating for children. The list only includes cars which are currently on sale, and have been crash tested by Global NCAP.

Indian Cars Safety Rating – As Per Total Points Scored

As per the updated table for safety ratings of Indian cars for April 2022, Mahindra XUV700 continues to lead the chart on the basis of overall number of points scored. The mid-size SUV has scored a total of 57.69 points out of 66. It is trailed by Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV300 and Thar with 57.34 points, 53.86 points and 53.63 points respectively.

With the growing voice for safety in cars, more models are expected to be crash-tested in the near future. Later this year Tata Motors is expected to be sending its SUV twins- Harrier and Safari to Global NCAP for safety evaluation. Skoda and Volkswagen are also expected to send their respective offerings under the India 2.0 program to Global NCAP sooner or later.