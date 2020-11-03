Indian Railways Performs Water Spill Test To Show Smoothness In Journey Inside High Speed Train

Ministry of Railways has shared an interesting video to show the smoothness of journey inside a moving train

Following extensive track maintenance work done over 130 km stretch by Indian Railways, over the past six months at a cost of Rs 40 crores has resulted in a journey so smooth that not a drop spilled out of a glass of water filled to the brim kept on a table in a coach. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has tweeted about the work done on this track, the results of which have been proved by the glass of water test.

Bengaluru to Mysuru rail track

The Railway Minister has tweeted on Friday night and shared a video of the no water spill test. In the video, the glass filled to the brim with water can be seen on a table in a coach.

The train was travelling at over 100 km/h speed across the newly renovated Bengaluru to Mysuru train tracks but not a drop of water spills out of the glass.

The work across this 130 km stretch has been underway over the past 6 months at a total cost of Rs.40 crores. Ballast insertions, tamping of tracks and strengthening of embankments were part of the renovations which were carried out at a cost of Rs.40 crores.

The video is a testimony to our intensive track maintenance carried out by Indian Railways : The journey has become so smooth that not even a single drop of water ? spilled out of the glass while the train was traveling at high speed between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karanataka. pic.twitter.com/lK9lK4kt99 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 31, 2020

Bengaluru Suburban rail project

Earlier last month, following approval from Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA), the Railway Board has also sanctioned 148 kms of suburban railway project in Bengaluru.

This project is at an estimated cost of Rs.13,926 crores and completion cost of Rs.15,767 crores inclusive of taxes and duties, land cost, interest during construction and cost escalation. Of this total cost, the Center and State of Karnataka will provide Rs.2,479 crores while Rs. 7,438 crores will be loaned from funding agencies.

Though no information was revealed by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal citing model code of conduct, the project will comprise of 4 corridors. The first will be across the KSR Bengaluru City -Yelahanka-Devanahalli stretch (41Km) while the second will include Byappanahalli-Yeshwantpur-Chikkabanavara (25Km). The two other corridors will include Kengeri-Cantonment-Whitefield (35Km) and Heelalige-Yelahanka-Rajanukunte (46Km).

Railway officials state that a project of this size would take at least a decade to complete though individual corridors could be completed earlier. Once complete the cost of ticket on the suburban train would range between Rs.13 to Rs.100 depending on distance travelled.