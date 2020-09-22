Indian Scout inspired Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 mod job costs Rs 2.5 Lakh

This Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 has turned into a splendid looking chopper which resembles an Indian Scout

Indian Motorcycles are famous all over the world for their classic choppers. While the name ‘Indian’ (referring to a different pretext) might make many naive Indians think of its as one of the local manufacturing brands while actually its a hardcore American bike manufacturing company.

The fact that these motorcycles are imported into our country as CBUs, make them on the pricier side and out of reach of most biking enthusiasts. However, a true enthusiast always finds a way if he/she has the will. Take this case for instance where an Indian Motorcycles aficionado has turned his bike into an Indian Scout replica using a truly ‘Indian’ brand as the donor.

In a video uploaded by Vampvideo on YouTube, the vlogger shows a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 as the base for an Indian Scout Replica. By the looks of it, the aftermarket modification looks pretty neat and no one with a naked eye will ever doubt that it is not an Indian Scout at the first glance. It is only when one takes a close look that the minute differences can be noticed.

Customised Design Elements

This modified Thunderbird 350 gets a completely customised hand-made chassis. The entire body has been redesigned keeping the Scout in mind. The headlight unit seems to have been directly taken from a Scout which gets small DRL units within the main cluster. It gets 150mm tyres with shiny black alloys at front while at rear it gets massive 250mm profile tyres similar to a conventional bobber. The front wheel gets a dual-disc brake while the rear gets a single disc.

The bike gets a customised cowl that holds the headlight unit. The entire bike has been coloured in Pearl Black which gives it a nice shine under the sun. The front and rear fenders are also wider to incorporate the wide tyres. It gets a twin-muffler exhaust setup with chrome-tipped end cans. The bass-heavy exhaust noise totally resembles that of a Royal Enfield.

Price

As the vlogger claims the engine has been fully customised as well but details about it haven’t been shared in the video. It although gets a fake V-Twin engine cover which protects the single-cylinder 346cc unit from Thunderbird 350, in all probability. The handlebar has been customised to and minted on a raised bracket. It gets a monochrome full-digital instrument cluster. The fuel tank is very wide and flaunts the big ‘Indian’ logo quite boldly.

The single unit seat looks comfortable for the rider although there isn’t enough space for the pillion. The rear fender has been chopped short which enhances its sporty appeal. The registration plate has been mounted on the left swing-arm. However, there were no signs of any brake light unit. The bike has been sent from Gujarat as per the registration number. Cost involved in modification alone, is Rs 2.5 lakhs.