Detel Launches India’s Cheapest BIS Helmet For Rs 699

Durable and affordable Detel Tred helmet launched in India to encourage rider road safety

Two wheeler helmet manufacturers are keen on the inclusion of protective helmets as per BIS certification and publication of Quality Control Order (QCO). The conversation has been ongoing for years, and as per Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety’s order, a committee was formed to focus on lighter helmets in India that suit climatic conditions and are compliant.

Committee members consisted of experts, doctors from AIIMS, and also BIS members. Following a detailed analysis in March 2018, a recommendation for lighter helmets was made, and accepted by the Ministry. The overarching principles are good quality and lighter helmets.

India road safety and helmets

Keeping in mind the high number of road fatalities, the need for helmet safety norms is a primary requirement. The situation is even more grim considering not all cases are reported correctly. The problem is further aggravated because of the poor quality of helmets in use. The number of two-wheeler users in India is high, and the number of people using unsafe helmets or not using helmets is equally high.

Improper enforcement of traffic rules, and complete disregard for traffic rules further complicates the problem. A large number of motorcycle and scooter users find no merit in using a two-wheeler. The dialogue around the safety afforded by the sue of helmets needs to be commonplace, and a requirement through auditing bodies to ensure that unsafe helmets don’t make their way to the marketplace.

The BIS mandate and stricter enforcement of traffic rules can help save lives. Detel has now launched an open face helmet, Tred at an affordable price tag to ensure safety for all. Available at a price of Rs 699, the BIS-certified helmet is designed for comfort, safety, and durability at an affordable price tag.

The product is currently available on sale on the company website, and on Amazon. Bulk purchase orders are to be executed at B2BAdda. The Motor Vehicles Act mandates that manufacturers must offer two BIS-standard helmets with each two-wheeler purchased. Both rider and pillion are both at risk, and need to be safeguarded.

Helmets mandatory for pillion riders

Built on advanced tech and with focus on quality for a safe helmet, the unisex product has been manufactured keeping in mind the everyday use of a rider. The helmet features a removable interiors aspect as per individual need. Chikpad and visor are easily detachable. Visor is scratch free and its head comes with a reflector for safety during night riding.

Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel says, “We sincerely appreciate Govt proposed initiatives for road safety. With helmets made mandatory for pillion riders, many customers rely on roadside poor-quality helmets which do not serve the purpose and pose a potential hazard to life. Being a fast growing helmet manufacturer, Detel ensures that the helmet is both economical and safe for its customers.”