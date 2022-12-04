India’s First Ford Bronco SUV 4-Door Spotted In Coimbatore

India’s first Ford Bronco is brought to our soil from Dubai via Carnet and comes off as a mean machine trodding down our roads

We all crave for a lifestyle off-roader, don’t we? It tickles the fancy of most people around the world. Some of the most iconic premium neo-retro lifestyle off-roaders include Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Land Rover Defender and more.

Although they are considered a niche and generally don’t really attract a lot of buyers unlike luxury vehicle buyers do. That said, this niche seems to be profitable as they are very popular and are gaining a lot more traction with new additions. In India, we get G-Class, Defender, Wrangler and more.

India’s First Ford Bronco

Since its absence from Indian market, Ford was rumoured to import CBU cars like Mustang Mach-E and more. It hasn’t materialised till now. Chances of Ford Bronco being brought to India via CBU route were meek. It hasn’t stopped Indians from getting one anyway. We now have a Ford Bronco on Indian soil. Let’s take a look.

To kick things off, this is not a Ford Bronco Sport. The one spotted in India, is the real deal. Ford launched two versions of Bronco on home turf. One is Bronco, which is a hardcore version offered with both 2-door and 4-door options. Secondly, we have the Ford Bronco Sport. This is less hardcore, doesn’t get a removable roof, gets a different design language and is visibly smaller.

The horse on a Bronco is galloping while it is sprinting on a Mustang. It is pretty evident the reason behind it. One is built for straight-line speed and the other is built for taking on the rough stuff. The galloping horse is found on its tailgate. Speaking of tailgate, Bronco gets a tailgate-mounted spare wheel while Bronco Sport has it tucked under its boot.

Ford Bronco Sport is not offered in the 2-door version. Americans call it a 2-door as they don’t consider the tailgate as a door as we do. Due to a darker tint on the glass area, it was not possible to see if it was an LHD or RHD vehicle. It was brought into India from Dubai via Carnet and was spotted somewhere in Coimbatore. Due to its massive size, it had an immense road presence.

Specs & Pricing

Ford Bronco 2-door model starts from $32,295 (approx 26.23 lakh) for Base trim and 4-door model starts from $36,445 (approx 29.6 lakh) for Base trim. Top-spec Raptor trim starts from $73,780 (approx Rs. 59.92 lakh) and only comes with a 4-door version. Customers can choose between a 2.3L Ecoboost 4-cylinder engine and 2.7L Ecoboost V6 engine.

There is an option to choose between part-time 4X4 or full-time 4X4. Transmission options include a 7-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic. Base models get 16” wheels shod with 255/70R16 tyres and top-spec Raptor gets 17” wheels shod with truck tyres of size 37×12.5 R17.

