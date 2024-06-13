India’s Most Fuel Efficient Tyre For CVs – Michelin X Multi Energy Z+

India’s most fuel-efficient tyre, unveiled by Michelin promises 20% higher tyre life and fuel savings upto Rs 3 lakh

Michelin Tyres India have announced the launch of Michelin X Multi Energy Z+ tyres. These tyres, exclusive for commercial vehicles, promises hefty savings for operators as they are termed as the country’s most fuel efficient commercial vehicle tyres for both trucks and buses.

Michelin X Multi Energy Z+ tyres

These new Michelin X Multi Energy Z+ tyres are made in India and are engineered to tackle Indian road conditions while are also able to take on added load conditions. It is estimated that the new tyres from Michelin will offer upto 15% in fuel saving there by allowing fleet operators to save upto Rs 3 lakh.

The tyres are also designed for 20% higher life as compared to conventional tube tyres. The company also states that they are designed to help reduce CO2 emissions by upto 8 tons significantly contributing to Michelin Group’s CO2 emission reduction commitments by 2030.

Where technical specifications are concerned, these new fuel efficient tyres have a load index/speed index of 154/150L with load /type in kgs at 2750/3350 kgs. This tubeless truck tyre, sized at 295/80R22.5, with an overall diameter of 1041mm and original thread depth of 14mm can tackle speeds upto 120 km/h. These new fuel efficient tyres are on offer at all Michelin dealerships in India.

Speaking about these new Michelin X Multi Energy Z+ tyres, Shantanu Deshpande, Managing Director, Michelin India states “After the successful launch of the Michelin X Multi Energy Z range in 2020, we are excited to bring the next generation MICHELIN X Multi Energy Z+ for our Indian customers. The MICHELIN X Multi Energy Z+ addresses the major issue of high fuel costs in logistics, which contribute up to 60% of the operating expenses of Indian fleet owners, by providing excellent fuel efficiency and lowering their overall costs.”

Michelin X Multi Energy Z+ tyres are ideally suited for use both on trucks and buses in India. These tyres come in with Michelin’s commitment to conserving energy and saving the environment. The development of these highly fuel efficient tyres follows a 30 year experience in this field, designing products and offering services and solutions that will have a less impact on the environment.

Manufactured as a part of the Government of India’s Make-in-India policy, the new tyres are specially designed to take on added load conditions of cargo trucks and passenger buses. Their contribution to higher fuel efficiency is a boon, especially in times of rising fuel prices.