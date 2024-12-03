IndiGo Sues Mahindra Over ‘6E’ Trademark Use in BE 6e Electric SUV – Mahindra Responds

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo Airlines, has filed a lawsuit against Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited in the Delhi High Court, alleging trademark infringement

The dispute centers around Mahindra’s use of ‘6E’ in the branding of its upcoming electric SUV, the BE 6e, slated for launch in February 2025. IndiGo claims the use of ‘6E’ violates its exclusive rights, as the airline’s International Air Transport Association (IATA) code is ‘6E’, which it extensively uses for branding. The case is scheduled for hearing on December 9.

IndiGo’s Case Against Mahindra

IndiGo asserts that the use of ‘6E’ by Mahindra could infringe upon the airline’s goodwill and create confusion in the market. ‘6E’ has been a significant part of IndiGo’s identity and is associated with the airline’s branding efforts over the years. IndiGo’s lawsuit comes shortly after Mahindra unveiled its BE 6e alongside the XEV 9e on November 26, 2024, as part of its new electric SUV portfolio.

Mahindra’s Official Response

Mahindra has issued an official statement addressing IndiGo’s concerns and clarifying its position. The company said, “Mahindra revealed its electric origin SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e, on November 26, 2024. Mahindra has applied for trademark registration under class 12 (vehicles) for ‘BE 6e,’ which is part of its electric origin SUV portfolio.”

Mahindra emphasized that there is no conflict between the two trademarks, as its branding revolves around ‘BE 6e,’ not the standalone ‘6E.’ The automaker stated that ‘BE 6e’ fundamentally differs from IndiGo’s ‘6E,’ which represents an airline. “The distinct styling further emphasizes their uniqueness,” the statement added.

Seeking Amicable Resolution

Acknowledging IndiGo’s concerns, Mahindra said it is actively engaging with the airline to resolve the issue amicably. “We have taken on board the concerns that InterGlobe Aviation Limited has regarding infringement of their goodwill, which was not our intention. We are engaged in discussions with them to find an amicable solution,” the company said.

A Battle of Branding

The lawsuit underscores the complexities of trademark disputes when two entities operate in entirely different sectors. While Mahindra’s use of ‘6e’ is limited to its automotive portfolio, IndiGo fears it could dilute its branding or cause market confusion. The outcome of the case will depend on whether the court finds sufficient grounds to establish that Mahindra’s ‘BE 6e’ infringes upon IndiGo’s rights to ‘6E.’

This legal battle comes at a time when Mahindra is aggressively expanding its electric vehicle lineup, with the BE 6e and XEV 9e expected to hit the market in early 2025. The developments in this case will be closely watched, as they could set a precedent for similar trademark disputes in the future.