Indrajaal Ranger Anti-Drone Vehicle Unveiled – Based on Toyota Hilux

Based on the Toyota Hilux 4X4 pickup truck, Indrajaal Ranger is developed as India’s first fully mobile, AI-enabled Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle (ADPV). It fundamentally addresses the inherent limitations of static counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) installations. The Ranger is one of many counter-drone products Indrajaal has developed. Let’s take a closer look.

Indrajaal Ranger Anti-Drone Vehicle

Indrajaal Ranger is a representation of the profound technological advance in India’s border security and aerial defence capabilities, developed by Indrajaal. It aims to provide a dynamic, on-the-move defence mechanism against hostile drones. Other Indrajaal products include Infra, Urban, Military, Trooper, Border, Combat, Zombee, Maritime and Repulsor.

At the end of the day, Indrajaal Ranger is designed to be a patrol vehicle for tactical defensive operations. It is capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing airborne threats in real-time while traversing tough terrains. Ranger promises security for long border roads, critical infrastructure corridors and volatile urban environment scenarios.

It also promises rapid deployment and continuous surveillance to keep the skies safe. It runs on Indrajaal’s proprietary SkyOS autonomy engine. This sophisticated platform functions as a unified C5ISRT (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting) layer.

SkyOS integrates multi-sensor intelligence with sophisticated algorithms and situational awareness. Drone detection capability extends up to 10 km via sensors, direction finders and RF analytics. Indrajaal Ranger is capable of scanning airspace for rogue drones and provide early warnings and autonomous retaliations.

Multi-layered Defence, Deployed on a Toyota Hilux

Upon threat identification, Indrajaal Ranger employs a layered mitigation strategy to ensure proportionality and minimal collateral damage. The system can also decide between non-kinetic and kinetic counter measures.

Non-kinetic measures include sophisticated cyber takeover units, which can take control of a hostile drone and facilitate a safe landing. Additionally, the system utilizes GNSS spoofing and RF jamming to disrupt the drone’s navigation and communication links, effectively inducing a “soft kill” within a combat envelope of up to four kilometers.

For greater threats, Ranger is equipped with a hard-kill mechanisms. These include spring-loaded kill switches and even deployment of interceptor drones. All of these are positioned strategically on Toyota Hilux 4X4 pickup truck that offers all-terrain capabilities to strategically position these counter-drone mechanisms almost anywhere.