Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift updates will be limited to cosmetics only as the engine was updated to BS6 norms earlier this year

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift has been officially unveiled in Indonesia, where it is being sold as the Kijang Innova. Select dealerships in India have opened unofficial bookings ahead of launch this month.

This will be the first major update for the second gen Innova Crysta since it was introduced in 2016. Since the company had updated the petrol and diesel engines of the Innova Crysta to conform to the new BS6 emission standards earlier this year, the updates will be restricted to exterior and interior design updates and new technology.

Exterior and Interior Updates

Exterior design changes on the Innova Crysta Facelift will see an updated front grille in a multi slat design, new bumpers, faux skid plates and new fog lamp housing. The headlamps, though continuing in the same design will now receive LED DRLs while the 16 inch alloy wheels will get a new dual tone, diamond cut finish. Design elements to the rear will include a black hexagonal panel that is positioned between tail lamps and extending toward the number plate.

The interiors get a similar seating arrangement as seen on the current model. The updates are purely in terms of infotainment and technology with a new instrument cluster. The new 9.0 inch touchscreen system supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

New Innova also receives a built in Air Purifier, though this is reserved for the higher variants. It would also get a 360 degree camera with other safety features to include cruise control, keyless entry and seven airbags.

Engine Specs

In Indonesia, the 2021 Kijang Innova is powered by a 2.0 liter petrol engine offering 139 hp power and a 2.4 liter diesel engine making 149 hp power. The lineup on the Innova Crysta Facelift in India will see the same engines that power the current generation model as these engines were only recently updated to comply with the more stringent BS6 emission norms.

The 2.7 liter petrol engine offers 166 hp power and 245 Nm torque while the 2.4 liter diesel engine makes 148 hp power and 343 Nm torque. Both the engines get mated to 5 speed manual transmission as standard with a 6 speed torque converter as an option.

Launch date is slated for later this month when prices will be revealed. However, estimates peg the new Innova Crysta Facelift at around Rs.50,000 over the current prices which range between Rs.15.66-23.63 lakhs, ex-sh. Current Innova stock is being offered at a discount / benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh, ahead of new Innova launch.