Innova Hycross Hybrid Improves Pedestrian Safety – Gets AVAS

Acoustic Vehicle Alarm System (AVAS) is already available with Maruti cars such as Grand Vitara and eVitara

While EVs, strong hybrids, and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) are appreciated for their ability to operate without noise, they present safety risks for pedestrians. To tackle this, many modern cars are equipped with an Acoustic Vehicle Alarm System (AVAS). This feature has now been introduced with Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid. Let’s see how AVAS ensures safer experiences for pedestrians.

Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid gets AWAS

Having lived among ICE cars for most of their lives, pedestrians have become accustomed to the familiar hum of petrol and diesel engines. This sound acts as a natural warning system, signalling them to stay alert. However, with the growing presence of EVs, strong hybrids, and PHEVs operating silently, pedestrians may misjudge their surroundings. The brain, conditioned to interpret road scenarios based on engine noise, might fail to recognize approaching vehicles. It can potentially lead to accidents.

Years of conditioning don’t change overnight. That is why carmakers have started deploying the Acoustic Vehicle Alarm System (AVAS). Innova Hycross Hybrid is the latest in the list of modern cars to be equipped with AVAS. The AVAS tech works by generating a sound that is loud enough to be heard by pedestrians. Depending on the model, the AVAS sound can have various formats such as a synthetic engine-like sound, a soft-spaceship-like tone or a futuristic hum or whirring noise.

Strong hybrid variants of Innova Hycross can travel in EV-only mode for limited periods. This is when the risk to pedestrians is high. With AVAS, Innova Hycross is better equipped to tackle pedestrian safety. Users can access this feature with the strong hybrid variants – VX, VX(O), ZX, and ZX(O). Features like AVAS can also help cars to get better rankings in Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests. Although Innova Hycross is yet to be crash tested, it may become a possibility in the future.

No other changes

Apart from the AVAS update, there are no other changes to Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid. Safety is already pretty robust with features such as 6-airbags, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, panoramic view monitor with dynamic back guide, SOS (e-call), EPB with auto hold, front and reverse parking sensors, reverse parking camera and anti-theft device. ADAS features are also available via Toyota Safety Sense System. It includes blind spot monitor, dynamic radar cruise control, lane trace assist, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision system and auto high beam.

Other cars with AVAS

It is interesting to note that AVAS is already available with the Maruti Grand Vitara. Maruti had introduced this feature with the Grand Vitara in 2023. At that time, the AVAS upgrade had resulted in a price hike of Rs 4,000 for Grand Vitara. AVAS is also available with the Maruti eVitara. Its rebadged Toyota version is also expected to get AVAS. Among rivals, the Tata Curvv EV is equipped with AVAS.