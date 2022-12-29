Innova Hycross Prices Compared – Scorpio N, XUV700, Safari, Hector Plus

Even though Toyota Innova Hycross is the largest in length and wheelbase, Scorpio N is unmatched in width and height

Toyota has launched the much-hyped Innova Hycross in India. Prices for the base G trim for a non-hybrid powertrain start from Rs. 18.30 lakh and go to Rs. 28.97 lakh for top spec ZX (O) trim with a strong hybrid powertrain. In contrast, the now discontinued Innova Crysta, its predecessor, was priced from Rs. 18.09 lakh and went to Rs. 26.76 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh.

If a strong hybrid powertrain is on your bucket list, the least expensive model is VX, with self-charging hybrid electric tech priced at Rs 24.01 lakh (prices for Hycross are ex-sh and introductory). At this pricing, it goes hand-to-hand with established D-segment SUVs like Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus and recent entrant Mahindra Scorpio N. Innova Hycross pricing coincides with premium SUVs like Hyundai Tucson and is below premium MPVs like Kia Carnival. Let’s see how Hycross fares against these rivals.

Innova Hycross Prices Compared With Rivals

Nothing can beat the newness that Toyota is bringing to the table with Innova Hycross. Based on Toyota TNGA-C platform instead of DNGA, Hycross is modern and advanced in its construction when compared to Innova Crysta with a ladder-frame chassis RWD. That said, Ladder frame chassis and RWD pose durability and robustness which is found on Scorpio N alone.

In terms of size, Innova Hycross is not immensely larger when compared to rivals like Hector Plus. However, Innova Hycross crushes the numbers game as it is longer in length and wheelbase when compared to its rivals. The 2,850mm wheelbase is 109mm longer than Safari’s and 100mm longer than the rest. At 1,917mm wide and 1,870mm tall, there is no beating Scorpio N.

Except for Scorpio N, every vehicle in this comparo is primarily FWD. Mahindra is the only one that offers 4WD in this segment found on both XUV700 and Scorpio N, taking brownie points. Safari is the only one without flexibility in its powertrain choices. You get to choose between MT and AT choices equipped with the sole 2.0L diesel mill as of now. The same 2.0L diesel also does duties on Hector Plus, and offers a 1.5L petrol option as well. Only chink in Hector’s armour is a lack of an automatic option with a diesel engine, something which is not even on the cards, as per company.

Specs & Powertrains

While Innova Hycross offers an option of 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System with TNGA 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine with an e-drive sequential shift along with nonhybrid variant, it is Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N which aces the powertrain department. Petrol MT/AT, diesel MT/AT and even 4WD options make them versatile.

Mahindra’s big boys pose the most powerful and torquey powertrains as well with up to 200 bhp and 380 Nm with 2.0L petrol engine and up to 182 bhp and 420 Nm with 2.2L diesel engine. Innova Hycross is the most efficient to run owing to its strong hybrid powertrain. In terms of features, all participants have their strengths in some area.

For example, Safari is the only one to get ventilated front and rear seats with Gold Edition, while XUV700 misses out on the concept of ventilated seats. What it does offer, though, is dual 10.5” screens for infotainment and instrumentation. Innova Hycross is the only one to get ottoman functionality for rear passengers.

Except for Scorpio N, XUV700 and Hycross get ADAS. But Hector and Safari are set to get ADAS and other features soon. Hector will be revamped on the inside with a 14” portrait screen with an upmarket feeling cabin. Safari is set to get new and larger screens and a slicker user interface. Owing to its smaller 1.5L petrol powertrain, Hector Plus is the least expensive among this group and Innova Hycross is by far the most expensive.